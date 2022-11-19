Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List
23 countries were represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. More from Variety. Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature - Will Any International Features...
SFGate
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis.
SFGate
South Asian House Confirms Acts for Inaugural SXSW Partnership Edition
South Asian House has confirmed multiple acts for its inaugural partnership event with the South by Southwest Festival in March next year. The two-day event (March 11 and 12, 2023) is a unique cultural initiative from the seven countries of South Asia – India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Maldives – as well as accomplished members of the diaspora.
SFGate
‘Andor’ Finale Proves It’s the Most Compelling ‘Star Wars’ Show
This post contains spoilers for the entire first season of Andor, which is streaming now on Disney+. A lot of memorable things happen in the Andor Season One finale. Marva (Fiona Shaw) digitally rises from the dead, as her impassioned, pre-recorded funeral speech inspires the people of Ferrix to rise up against their Imperial oppressors. The riot that ensues is, like so much of Andor, visceral and tactile in a way that very little of Star Wars has been since the original trilogy. At one point, disgraced ex-security guard Syril (Kyle Soller) rescues Imperial investigator Dedra (Denise Gough) from the rioters, and the terror and shock on her face is gutting, even though she is working on behalf of all that was monstrous a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.
SFGate
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Continues to Reign at No. 1, ‘1899’ Debuts at No. 2
“The Crown” Season 5 continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed. The show’s fifth season opened on Nov. 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.
SFGate
Wilko Johnson, Ilyn Payne on ‘Game of Thrones’ and Dr. Feelgood Guitarist, Dies at 75
“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” his official Twitter account posted on Wednesday.
Comments / 0