This post contains spoilers for the entire first season of Andor, which is streaming now on Disney+. A lot of memorable things happen in the Andor Season One finale. Marva (Fiona Shaw) digitally rises from the dead, as her impassioned, pre-recorded funeral speech inspires the people of Ferrix to rise up against their Imperial oppressors. The riot that ensues is, like so much of Andor, visceral and tactile in a way that very little of Star Wars has been since the original trilogy. At one point, disgraced ex-security guard Syril (Kyle Soller) rescues Imperial investigator Dedra (Denise Gough) from the rioters, and the terror and shock on her face is gutting, even though she is working on behalf of all that was monstrous a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

1 HOUR AGO