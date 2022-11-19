Read full article on original website
Related
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
31 Funny Tweets That Sum Up 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
"I want White Lotus episodes to be nine hours long."
Here's What Lacey Chabert Had To Say About A Potential "Mean Girls" Reboot
It's been nearly two decades since Mean Girls premiered.
Jenna Ortega Auditioned For "Wednesday" While Covered In Fake Blood And Prosthetics, Because Of Course She Did
"I thought it was endearing."
The Director For “Enchanted” Live-Tweeted A Bunch Of Easter Eggs And Tidbits About The Movie, And They’re Ones Any Disney Fan Would Want To Know
The movie truly is a giant love letter to classic Disney films.
Comments / 0