Pelican Waste and Debris will not be running on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. All residents in Houma and Thibodaux that have a Monday/Thursday pickup schedule will have their service resumed on the following Monday. However, we will be back to our regular schedule on Friday, November 25, 2022. Therefore we ask that you continue to put your garbage cans out the night before your service day to prevent missed pickups.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO