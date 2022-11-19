Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lafourchegazette.com
Tarpons push into Thibodaux Tournament Finals with win over Southside
The South Lafourche boys’ basketball got a win over a quality opponent on Tuesday night, punching a ticket to the finals at the Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic. The Tarpons beat Southside 56-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 on the season, which punching a ticket into the Championship Game on Wednesday where they will face Ellender.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Nicholls runs past Jarvis Christian
Nicholls beat Jarvis Christian 97-52 on Tuesday, earning their first win of the season. The Colonels got 24 points from Caleb Huffman in the win. Latrell Jones added 19. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux Thanksgiving Basketball Classic: Day 1
5:00 - H.L. Bourgeois vs. Central Lafourche. --See photos from Day 1 online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host o.
theadvocate.com
Live Oak moves quickly, hires Central assistant, ex-Mandeville HC as new football coach
Once everything was finalized, one of the first calls Hutch Gonzales made was to one of his best friends. “All right, welcome to LP (Livingston Parish). ... You better get ready,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said when he heard the news. Gonzales, who spent last season as...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
NOLA.com
If Tulane beats Cincinnati on Friday, Wave will host American Athletic Conference title tilt
Every time he addressed his senior night experience against Southern Methodist University this week, Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson made a point of saying it was “potentially” his last home contest. He had not given up on hosting the American Athletic Conference championship game, and Central Florida’s 17-14 loss...
NOLA.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about the possibility of losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers. Kelly said he does think House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one...
houmatimes.com
Pelican Waste not picking-up garbage on Thanksgiving Day
Pelican Waste and Debris will not be running on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. All residents in Houma and Thibodaux that have a Monday/Thursday pickup schedule will have their service resumed on the following Monday. However, we will be back to our regular schedule on Friday, November 25, 2022. Therefore we ask that you continue to put your garbage cans out the night before your service day to prevent missed pickups.
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
theadvocate.com
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
lafourchegazette.com
Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District continuing progresses
As nationwide water crises continue to make news headlines this year in states like California or as close as Mississippi, losing focus on the fresh water supply has the potential to wreak havoc on communities. The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD) has been our local region’s key agency in charge of managing our local area fresh water supply, helping the Bayou Lafourche area avoid water quality issues that have plagued other parts of the country.
NOLA.com
Madisonville singer takes the prize
Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
myneworleans.com
PJ’s Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – Since 1978, PJ’s Coffee has been sharing its passion for the art of coffeemaking with the Greater New Orleans community. Now, the local staple is giving Mandeville another spot to find its superior roasting techniques. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse...
clarionherald.org
Waiting on sainthood with a heart full of hope
Since God normally doesn’t work on tight deadlines, saint-making can be a tedious exercise not to be attempted by the impatient or the faint of heart. Convincing the Catholic Church – and, ultimately, the pope – to canonize someone is not easy, and for good reason. Since...
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville's Scott Desormeaux no longer top National Guard commander
He was relieved of command duty after allegedly violating Military rules. The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times,...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Sybil Haydel Morial celebrates her 90th birthday this week
This week we celebrate the 90th birthday of Sybil Haydel Morial, former First Lady of New Orleans and a longtime educator, community activist and civil rights leader. Born Nov. 26, 1932, in Gert Town and raised in the 7th Ward, Morial’s father C.C. Haydel was a physician and surgeon, while her mother Eudora Haydel had been a teacher. Morial and her three siblings grew up somewhat privileged in Black Creole society, but as African-Americans in the Jim Crow era also faced the pain of segregation.
WAFB.com
Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 18
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
houmatimes.com
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian
Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
lafourchegazette.com
CHARLES FRICKEY
Charles “Chuck” Frickey, 77, a native and resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy M. Frickey; daughters, Lisa Frickey (Perry), Donna Badeaux (Timothy); 3 grandchildren, Kalin Badeaux, Drake Badeaux (Jaime) and Tori DeJean (Britton); brother, Farrell Frickey; sister, Gretchen Losito.
