Lecanto, FL

villages-news.com

Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road

An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200

Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Brooksville council hears results of water asset study and rate increase recommendations

The City of Brooksville was praised for the condition of its water and wastewater assets in a report presented by the Florida Rural Water Association (FRWA) on Nov. 7. Although last month, the Brooksville City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration Resolution (2022-21) to allow the City Manager and Mayor to authorize and expedite funding repairs to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. The measure will fast-track repair funding up to $500,000 using the Enterprise Reserve Fund. There is currently $8,000,000 in this fund.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Vehicle crashes into Spring Hill house on Nov. 21

A vehicle apparently went through a fence and crashed into a house, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page. The five posted photos showed a Cadillac CT4 that also hit the screened-in back porch area, and showed severe front-end damage. The house is on Patch Street. Only minor injuries were reported.
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Citrus County hospitals receive Healthgrades scores

Neither Citrus County hospital received excellence ratings from Healthgrades. Both have good safety records, and either is a good choice. Neither hospital in Citrus County received excellence ratings this year from Healthgrades, the physician and hospital ratings firm. However, the two facilities – HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers – also were not burdened with “worse than expected” ratings. On most factors, they performed “as expected.” And that’s not all bad.
Ocala Gazette

Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Nights of Lights at Fort Cooper State Park

Experience the magic and mystery of the holiday season during the Nights of Lights to be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 at Fort Cooper State Park, 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness. The trails, trees, pavilion and social hall will be decked out in colorful...
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

villages-news.com

Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
10NEWS

Hernando County suspends dog operations service due to virus

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After consulting with University of Florida experts, dog operations in Hernando County will be suspended starting Saturday due to canine pneumovirus, according to a news release. Suspended services will include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. The county says pneumovirus is generally not fatal...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges

A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
HERNANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Sandhill Crane Close-Up At Hogeye Pathway

Check out this close-up headshot of a sandhill crane spotted on Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Lisa Myers for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

