Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
See Holly Humberstone Deliver Entrancing ‘Can You Afford to Lose Me?’ on ‘Colbert’
Rising British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone appeared on The Late Show Tuesday to deliver an entrancing rendition of her latest single, “Can You Afford to Lose Me?”. The song is the title track on Humberstone’s recently released compilation showcasing songs from her two EPs, Falling Asleep at the Wheel and The Walls Are Way Too Thin; the atmospheric “Can You Afford to Lose Me?” is the lone new track on the collection.
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
SFGate
A very San Francisco horoscope: Sagittarius season wisdom from Bay Area celebs
The skeletons have gone back into closets while lights get strung up around the city and tables get set for family dinner. The jovial season is here to help us digest our eclipse lessons…and now, thankfully, the medicine goes down with a dose of Sagittarius optimism and festive holiday libations.
SFGate
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
LONDON (AP) — Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died. He was 75. A statement posted Wednesday on Johnson’s official social media accounts on behalf of his family said the musician died...
SFGate
Wilko Johnson, Ilyn Payne on ‘Game of Thrones’ and Dr. Feelgood Guitarist, Dies at 75
“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” his official Twitter account posted on Wednesday.
SFGate
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
SFGate
South Asian House Confirms Acts for Inaugural SXSW Partnership Edition
South Asian House has confirmed multiple acts for its inaugural partnership event with the South by Southwest Festival in March next year. The two-day event (March 11 and 12, 2023) is a unique cultural initiative from the seven countries of South Asia – India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Maldives – as well as accomplished members of the diaspora.
Get Schwifty with these 18 gifts for the 'Rick and Morty' fan in your life
They won't yell 'Wubba lubba dub dub' over these presents.
SFGate
How the Property Brothers Built a Billion Dollar Lifestyle Empire in Less Than 10 Years
But the property they’re most proud to have built is their own Scott Brothers Global empire. The company, based in Los Angeles, is home to a bustling production entity, Scott Brothers Entertainment, as well as retail and e-commerce home-furnishing product lines that seemingly go on forever. The brothers have mastered the flywheel approach of using their vast TV presence to burnish their personal brand, which in turn drives retail and e-commerce sales, endorsement deals and advocacy in areas the brothers feel passionate about, such as sustainability and affordable housing.
SFGate
International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List
23 countries were represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. More from Variety. Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature - Will Any International Features...
SFGate
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Continues to Reign at No. 1, ‘1899’ Debuts at No. 2
“The Crown” Season 5 continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed. The show’s fifth season opened on Nov. 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.
Meet the detective who keeps Oakland's Paramount Theatre in mint condition
No matter how many paint dings he patches or seats he repairs, there will always be more to do for David Boysel, curator of the Paramount Theatre.
Comments / 0