Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Mississippian
The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community
Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
The new taste of Oxford: Plans for Mississippi college town’s first microbrewery approved
Craft beer may become the next big thing in Oxford after leaders approved plans for the city’s first microbrewery. The Oxford Planning Commission approved the plans for Circle and Square Brewing at 100 Depot St. across from the Courtyard Marriott on Jackson Ave. This will be the first microbrewery...
Oxford Eagle
Julian Buford’s career night sparks Oxford boys to blowout victory over Bayou Academy
Drew Tyler did not like what he saw from his starters. The Oxford head coach felt his team was just going through the motions in the opening minutes of their game against Bayou Academy on the first day of the 2022 Charger Challenge, so he pulled all five starters midway through the opening period with his team trailing 7-2.
Oxford Eagle
Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors
This was destiny for Bree Lyons. The Oxford senior, who made her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2018, made it her mission to etch her name into the storied program’s record books after her older brother convinced her she had a chance to truly make a name for herself if she worked hard enough.
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?
Reports emerged on Monday that despite not having an official job offer, Kiffin intends to depart Oxford for The Plains.
wtva.com
Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
Oxford Eagle
Quinshon Judkins earns fifth SEC weekly honor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –Quinshon Judkins continues to terrorize defenses across the Southeastern Conference, and the league office continues to take notice, selecting the Ole Miss football freshman phenom for his fifth weekly honor of the season on Monday. Once again named SEC Freshman of the Week, Judkins earned the Rebels’...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Oxford Eagle
Dominant first half carries Oxford girls to win over Bayou Academy
The Oxford girls basketball team cruised to a victory in their first game of the Charger Classic on Monday as they blew out Bayou Academy 60-23. The Lady Chargers played suffocating defense throughout the game, including a near-15 minute stretch between the first and third quarters where they did not surrender a single field goal.
Oxford Eagle
Northwest announces headliner for new soiree event
SENATOBIA, MS — Northwest Mississippi Community College announces that their new soiree event will feature a performance by Mississippi native, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. The event is presented by Mini Systems, Inc. and is set for Saturday, March 25, 2023. The Northwest Soiree...
Oxford Eagle
Dominant fourth quarter leads women’s basketball past Dayton in Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas – Ole Miss women’s basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to run past the Dayton Flyers and win their fifth game in a row Monday night in Nassau. The Rebels outscored the Flyers 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of play, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding Dayton 10-5. Tyia Singleton was the leading scorer for the Rebels, putting together her first double-double of the season. Singleton scored a season-high 14 points and tied her career-high with 13 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, the most offensive rebounds by a Rebel since February 3, 2022 when Caitlin McGee pulled down nine against Missouri.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss tries to end regular season on a high note against Mississippi State
No. 20 Ole Miss will attempt to get back on track and end the regular season on a high note when they take on Mississippi State in the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl on Thursday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) are reeling following back-to-back losses to Alabama and Arkansas,...
Oxford Eagle
Judkins sets single-season rushing record in loss to Arkansas
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins reached another significant milestone on Saturday as he broke the program record for rushing yards in a single season a week after topping the school’s single-season rushing touchdown leaderboard in a loss to Alabama. The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama entered Saturday’s contest...
Oxford Eagle
No. 20 Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: how to watch Thursday’s contest
No. 20 Ole Miss returns home this week to take on archrival Mississippi State following a disappointing 42-27 loss to Arkansas on the road on Saturday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the Razorbacks as they managed just six points in the first three quarters of action before adding three consolation scores in the fourth quarter.
desotocountynews.com
White: Progress made on North Mississippi fraud cases
When I was appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement. I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the State Auditor’s Office has done over the last four years. Just in the last year, we have made...
hottytoddy.com
Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee
The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
Oxford Eagle
Property Transfers Nov 7-10, 2022
Property transfers between Nov. 7-10, 2022, as recorded with the Chancery Clerk’s Office. William and Lauren Lafferty to Laura and Christopher Liberto, A fraction of Lot 271, Wellsgate Subdivision; and a fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 4 West. DV Homes, LLC to...
Comments / 0