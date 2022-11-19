ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

bigislandmusic.net

Kimié Miner’s Christmas in Hawai’i tour kicks off this weekend

Grammy-nominated producer, and singer/songwriter Kimié Miner, has one wish this holiday season: to bring Joy and Mele to communities throughout the State of Hawai‘i. To celebrate the season, Miner has released a deluxe album of her Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winning original EP, “Christmas in Hawai’i.” Her inaugural island-wide “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour” kicks off in her hometown of Kailua-Kona at the Outrigger Kona Resort’s new luau grounds on Saturday, Nov. 26, followed by a show at the Hilo Palace Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

David Ryan Harris to perform at Grand Wailea on Nov. 22

Singer-songwriter and guitarist David Ryan Harris will perform Nov. 22 at the Grand Wailea resort on Maui. The performance is part of Grand Wailea’s partnership with Hotel Café, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic music venues and entertainment industry institutions. Hotel Café has been celebrating the live...
WAILEA, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays

Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

A Bigger Pig

Over on North King Street, The Pig & The Lady is finalizing plans to expand in Chinatown. [and merge with its sister eatery, Piggy Smalls, which would close at Ward. The Pig & The Lady will then increase from five days a week to daily, including weekend brunch. General Manager Alex Le says the family-owned restaurant put down roots in Chinatown a decade ago, on North King Street, near Maunakea Street in the Pacific Gateway Center, and remains committed to the neighborhood. “We’re just invested in this place,” Le says, helping feed the homeless and navigating challenges. “We just take care of our own problems.” He’s happy to hear plans for hotels and more apartments nearby. “We want to make sure that we set ourselves up for the next 10 years,” he says.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others

Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Laulima: Aunt caring for 4 nephews after great loss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them. Their aunt just recently took them in. The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain. She […]
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Ewa Gentry : 1 Of The Best Attractive City In Ewa Gentry, Hawaii

Whether you are relocating to Hawaii or are a longtime resident of the islands, you will find that Ewa Gentry Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places in the state. With a variety of housing options and easy access to some of the most popular beaches in the state, you are sure to find something to suit your lifestyle and budget.
EWA GENTRY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday. Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday...
HAWAII STATE
civilbeat.org

Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond

A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
WAIALUA, HI
KHON2

Gen BBQ Hawaii

Gen Korean BBQ Hawaii, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant based out of L.A and has been at Ala Moana for the past 6 years. Mikey and Kelly sat down with Sascha Koki, who is on the marketing team, and got some tips on how to dine at Gen BBQ. Koki mentions...
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

8 Things to do in Honolulu for an Epic Vacation

Listen to the burble of a gigantic waterfall, cascading 150 metres down the mountainside into a shimmering pool. Fascinating, right?. This is one of the reasons why the capital of Hawaii makes for a dreamy holiday destination. With sun-soaked beaches, marvellous waterfalls, scrumptious seafood, and a plethora of historical sites, Honolulu has plenty to offer for everyone, from solo backpackers and couples to touring families.
HONOLULU, HI

