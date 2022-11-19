Read full article on original website
bigislandmusic.net
Kimié Miner’s Christmas in Hawai’i tour kicks off this weekend
Grammy-nominated producer, and singer/songwriter Kimié Miner, has one wish this holiday season: to bring Joy and Mele to communities throughout the State of Hawai‘i. To celebrate the season, Miner has released a deluxe album of her Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winning original EP, “Christmas in Hawai’i.” Her inaugural island-wide “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour” kicks off in her hometown of Kailua-Kona at the Outrigger Kona Resort’s new luau grounds on Saturday, Nov. 26, followed by a show at the Hilo Palace Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Noelani Craft Fair returns for the holidays
The annual Noelani PTA Craft and Children's Fair is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Noelani Elementary School, 2655 Woodlawn Drive in Mānoa.
mauinow.com
David Ryan Harris to perform at Grand Wailea on Nov. 22
Singer-songwriter and guitarist David Ryan Harris will perform Nov. 22 at the Grand Wailea resort on Maui. The performance is part of Grand Wailea’s partnership with Hotel Café, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic music venues and entertainment industry institutions. Hotel Café has been celebrating the live...
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays
Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
Cooking with Foodland: Thanksgiving countdown begins
It's the Monday before Thanksgiving, so your turkey had better be thawing in the fridge by now! But, you still have plenty of time to make delicious traditional Thanksgiving dishes, with a local twist.
Salvation Army giving out free Thanksgiving meals
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army said it's gotten a head start on the holidays and have already handed out free thanksgiving meals over the weekend.
Crumbl’s limited Ocean Spray Thanksgiving Cookie
Crumbl Cookie announced they are bringing back their limited edition Cranberry White Chip ft. Ocean Spray.
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New York
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New York but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Keep reading to learn more.
bigislandnow.com
Thanksgiving holiday travel for Hawai’i expected to be busier than last year
If it’s over the ocean to tutu’s house you plan to go this Thanksgiving, you’ll be part of an estimated 9.7 million residents of Hawai‘i, Alaska and the U.S. West Coast who plan to travel for the holiday. That’s according to AAA Hawai‘i. The 2% increase...
honolulumagazine.com
A Bigger Pig
Over on North King Street, The Pig & The Lady is finalizing plans to expand in Chinatown. [and merge with its sister eatery, Piggy Smalls, which would close at Ward. The Pig & The Lady will then increase from five days a week to daily, including weekend brunch. General Manager Alex Le says the family-owned restaurant put down roots in Chinatown a decade ago, on North King Street, near Maunakea Street in the Pacific Gateway Center, and remains committed to the neighborhood. “We’re just invested in this place,” Le says, helping feed the homeless and navigating challenges. “We just take care of our own problems.” He’s happy to hear plans for hotels and more apartments nearby. “We want to make sure that we set ourselves up for the next 10 years,” he says.
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
Laulima: Family still recovering from impact of pandemic
Dad was the sole provider for mom, their four children and their ailing grandmother. But when the pandemic hit and shut down everything, he lost his job.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
Laulima: Aunt caring for 4 nephews after great loss
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them. Their aunt just recently took them in. The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain. She […]
nomadlawyer.org
Ewa Gentry : 1 Of The Best Attractive City In Ewa Gentry, Hawaii
Whether you are relocating to Hawaii or are a longtime resident of the islands, you will find that Ewa Gentry Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places in the state. With a variety of housing options and easy access to some of the most popular beaches in the state, you are sure to find something to suit your lifestyle and budget.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday. Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday...
civilbeat.org
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
KHON2
Gen BBQ Hawaii
Gen Korean BBQ Hawaii, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant based out of L.A and has been at Ala Moana for the past 6 years. Mikey and Kelly sat down with Sascha Koki, who is on the marketing team, and got some tips on how to dine at Gen BBQ. Koki mentions...
nomadlawyer.org
8 Things to do in Honolulu for an Epic Vacation
Listen to the burble of a gigantic waterfall, cascading 150 metres down the mountainside into a shimmering pool. Fascinating, right?. This is one of the reasons why the capital of Hawaii makes for a dreamy holiday destination. With sun-soaked beaches, marvellous waterfalls, scrumptious seafood, and a plethora of historical sites, Honolulu has plenty to offer for everyone, from solo backpackers and couples to touring families.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
