Over on North King Street, The Pig & The Lady is finalizing plans to expand in Chinatown. [and merge with its sister eatery, Piggy Smalls, which would close at Ward. The Pig & The Lady will then increase from five days a week to daily, including weekend brunch. General Manager Alex Le says the family-owned restaurant put down roots in Chinatown a decade ago, on North King Street, near Maunakea Street in the Pacific Gateway Center, and remains committed to the neighborhood. “We’re just invested in this place,” Le says, helping feed the homeless and navigating challenges. “We just take care of our own problems.” He’s happy to hear plans for hotels and more apartments nearby. “We want to make sure that we set ourselves up for the next 10 years,” he says.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 13 HOURS AGO