Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
South Dakota school district receives surprise $1.5 million gift
WHITE RIVER, S.D.–A rural western South Dakota school district is one of several across the country to receive a surprise donation from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. White River School District got $1.5 million from Scott about a month ago. Scott, who has a 4% stake in Amazon, has donated...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Praying Jesus’ inmate art discovered in old Pierre City Jailhouse
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, a piece of inmate art was discovered while demolition crews were working to tear down the old Pierre City Jailhouse. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows photos of the painting captured by the Former...
dakotanewsnow.com
Christmas at the Capitol kicks off “Merry Prairie Christmas”
PIERRE, S.D. - It is officially a Merry Prairie Christmas in Pierre. Tuesday night, the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for “Christmas at the Capitol” took place in the Capitol rotunda in Pierre. This year, roughly 82 trees are up around the building, all decorated by different organizations. “Our...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
gowatertown.net
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
Comments / 0