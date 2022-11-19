On Saturday in Waco, Texas, TCU quarterback Max Duggan lined up behind his center with 94 seconds remaining in the game and his team trailing 28-26. He had no timeouts at his disposal, as the Horned Frogs used all three on defense to get the ball back with a chance to win the game. Their undefeated record was on the line, as was a possible College Football Playoff berth.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO