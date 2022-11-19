ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS Sports

The Monday After: Wins by TCU, Michigan wouldn't have been as big with 12 teams in College Football Playoff

On Saturday in Waco, Texas, TCU quarterback Max Duggan lined up behind his center with 94 seconds remaining in the game and his team trailing 28-26. He had no timeouts at his disposal, as the Horned Frogs used all three on defense to get the ball back with a chance to win the game. Their undefeated record was on the line, as was a possible College Football Playoff berth.
FORT WORTH, TX
WacoTrib.com

Aranda expects Baylor to rise up after dramatic loss to TCU

When the Baylor football players walked into Sunday’s team meeting, some still couldn’t get Saturday’s dramatic ending out of their heads. How TCU’s field goal team could hurry onto the field with the clock ticking and line up perfectly before Griffin Kell nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to propel the No. 4 Horned Frogs to a 29-28 win will go down as one of the most exciting and improbable finishes in Big 12 history.
WACO, TX
The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
ALEDO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
wealthinsidermag.com

The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America

America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
mrobusinesstoday.com

GKN Aerospace to open 100,000sq.ft additive manufacturing center in Texas, U.S

The new GKN Aerospace 100,000 sq. ft facility will initially house research and development of (LMD-w) additive manufacturing technology for large-scale titanium aerostructures. GKN Aerospace, a multi-technology tier 1 aerospace components production company has announced that it will relocate its North America additive manufacturing (AM) center of excellence to the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

George Strait Dazzles 'Em at Dickies Arena

The cool crooning of George Strait on Saturday night at Dickies Arena was so good it required some serious coping mechanisms. Each one of those songs, composed and performed over the course of more than 40 years, not only reminds the listener of a time and place, but when you’ve lived long enough, you realize you have actually lived most of these lyrics.
FORT WORTH, TX
dhsthebuzz.org

A Day to Remember

On Nov. 12, two historic World War II aircrafts met their fatal end at the Wings Over Dallas airshow in Dallas. The aircrafts involved were a Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress heavy bomber of the United States Army Air Force (USAAF), named “Texas Raiders” as well as a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, also of USAAF origin. The two collided in mid-air after the pilot of the Kingcobra miscalculated a turn and slammed into the fuselage of the bomber, severing the rear fuselage from the wings and nose, according to Forbes.
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX

