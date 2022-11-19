ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05A4TW_0jH4wFDj00

(NEXSTAR) — Password sharing: It’s something you’ve possibly done and a thorn in the side of subscription-based platforms. Netflix has said all year that it would be cracking down on password sharing after executives blamed it for “lower acquisition and lower growth,” and a new feature seems ready to help.

Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade earlier this year. Password sharing was partially blamed, despite CEO Reed Hastings calling it “something you have to learn to live with” in 2016, CNBC reports . Netflix executives told shareholders that more than 100 million households are using a different household’s account.

Earlier this week, Netflix launched “Managing Access and Devices,” a new feature that allows you to view devices that have streamed from your account and log out those you don’t want to have access “with just one click.”

Snow this winter? Chances look better in latest NOAA outlook

Though Netflix suggests using the feature to log out of a hotel TV or a friend’s device while traveling for the holidays, you’re also able to remove any device using your login.

To use the feature on your desktop, click your profile photo in the top right corner of the screen, and then select ‘Account.’ Then under security, select ‘Managing access and devices.’

There, you’ll be able to see what devices are logged in, when they last watched, and roughly where the device is located. You can then select ‘Sign Out’ to cut off that device’s access. Removed devices will, of course, no longer appear under the ‘Manage Access and Devices’ section.

The move seems to take effect immediately and appears like this on mobile:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjxeU_0jH4wFDj00
This screengrab shows what a user will see if they have been logged out of a Netflix account using the platform’s new feature. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)

A user may also struggle to open a title and receive an error notice that reads “Cannot play title. Please try again later.”

While testing the feature, we found the device signed out lost access for a short time, but soon was able to open Netflix again and view content. On a third test with the same device, the user was unable to play any titles.

If another user saves your login on a device, they may also be able to regain access to your account. Netflix notes you can change your password for added security.

Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see

Last month, Netflix sent a letter to shareholders saying it has landed on a “thoughtful approach” and announced that those using someone else’s account will have the ability to transfer their profiles into their own new accounts. Subscribers will have the ability to create sub-accounts “if they want to pay for family or friends.” The company currently plans on rolling out these features early next year.

Netflix recently added a fourth streaming plan option, “Basic with Ads.” Though more affordable, the plan does not allow users to watch many popular show titles like “New Girl,” “Skyfall,” or “Arrested Development.” The plan is also not supported on Apple TV, though a Netflix representative told Variety that it is “coming soon.”

Other services such as Hulu and Peacock offer ad-supported plans, and Disney+ is on track to debut a similar offering later this year. Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, minus promotions for its own content.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

NC plane crash kills grandparents flying to see family for Thanksgiving

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Drugs, guns, stolen items found during crime operation in Burke County, deputies say

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized drugs and multiple guns and recovered stolen property during a joint operation in Burke County on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said investigators from several state and local agencies took part in the operation in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

22-year-old Elkin woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run

WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, […]
ELKIN, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy