‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 9 Preview: Bakugo’s Big Moment Is Coming

The battle between the Pro Heroes and the villains is heating up in My Hero Academia Season 6, and the anime’s latest episode leaves the fates of several major players in question. The Pro Heroes’ chances against Shigaraki aren’t looking good, but next week’s chapter promises a big moment for Katsuki Bakugo. Read on to learn when My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 arrives — and what to expect.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8, “League of Villains vs. U.A. Students.”]

Katsuki Bakugo in ‘My Hero Academia’ | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

New episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 drop on Crunchyroll and Hulu every Saturday, so viewers can look for episode 9 on Nov. 26. The next chapter is titled “Katsuki Bakugo: Rising,” so much of it will focus on Izuku Midoriya’s childhood friend and rival.

As for what time My Hero Academia ‘s next installment will be available, that depends on where you live. Find the release times for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 below:

Pacific Standard Time: 2:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 4:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 5:30 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 10:30 a.m.

Central European Time: 11:30 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: 3 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 9:30 p.m.

If your time zone isn’t listed above, Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter can determine when episode 9 will be available near you.

On the heels of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8, the Pro Heroes could face some serious trouble in the fight against Shigaraki. After all, Eraser Head’s Quirk was all that was keeping his Decay at bay.

Episode 8 leaves the Pro Heroes in a precarious situation

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 opens with the students of Class 1-A and Class 1-B taking on Gigantomachia and the League of Villains. The group works together to slow the giant down. And with some serious effort — and a few close calls — they manage to get a sedative into his mouth. This marks a big moment for Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima, both of whom get close enough to act despite Dabi’s flames .

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if their efforts are enough to prevent Gigantomachia from reaching civilization. His final moments on-screen see him undergoing some sort of transformation. Whether he’s falling asleep or ramping up his power is the question next week’s installment needs to answer.

Speaking of power-ups, Tomura Shigaraki continues to surprise the Pro Heroes throughout episode 8. Although he’s slowing down, he manages to land a major blow to Gran Torino and injure Ryuku. He also hits Eraser Head with a deleter round — the same bullet that stole Mirio Togata’s Quirk back in My Hero Academia Season 4.

Needless to say, fans will end this week’s episode worrying about Gran Torino and Eraser Head. And the action looks to continue without them in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9, which will shift its gaze to Katsuki Bakugo.

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 9 promises a big moment for Bakugo

The massive battle will continue during My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9, and it looks like Deku and Shigaraki will face off in a big way. Next week’s preview reveals that Gran Torino and Eraser Head are out of commission, so there aren’t many heroes left to take on the power of All for One. Endeavor remains on the playing field, and it looks like Shoto will show up to aid his father and friends.

Judging by the end of the preview for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 — and its title, “Katsuki Bakugo: Rising” — Bakugo will also get a moment in the spotlight. The teaser footage doesn’t reveal much about what’s coming, as it merely shows him looking up at Deku and Shigaraki. However, it does feature a flashback to him and All Might talking. And it promises that the “feelings inside Kacchan will explode.”

We’ve already seen plenty of growth from Bakugo since My Hero Academia began, and it looks like his redemption arc will continue in the coming episode. Those caught up with Kohei Horikoshi’s manga know where the story’s headed — and viewers are in for a seriously wild ride.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 debuts on Crunchyroll and Hulu on Saturday, Nov. 26.

