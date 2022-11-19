Read full article on original website
retired 17
3d ago
Are they deducting his back taxes from this new high paying job? BTW - will Biden declare this as a ‘good high paying Union job?’
Reply(1)
29
Bill Collis
3d ago
why isn't this guy in jail? oh he support Democrats!!! and Biden!! if it were you or me and we owned the taxes he does we would have lost everything and been in jail!! just shows you everything isn't fair for everyone!!
Reply
24
Tigerbear Dufour
3d ago
So,Is his salary being garnished? Hes a tax evader and gets away with it.He needs to share his secret how he's avoided prison all these years.We need him to write a tell all book so we can get away with it...🤡💩
Reply
8
Comments / 53