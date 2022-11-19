ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 53

retired 17
3d ago

Are they deducting his back taxes from this new high paying job? BTW - will Biden declare this as a ‘good high paying Union job?’

Reply(1)
29
Bill Collis
3d ago

why isn't this guy in jail? oh he support Democrats!!! and Biden!! if it were you or me and we owned the taxes he does we would have lost everything and been in jail!! just shows you everything isn't fair for everyone!!

Reply
24
Tigerbear Dufour
3d ago

So,Is his salary being garnished? Hes a tax evader and gets away with it.He needs to share his secret how he's avoided prison all these years.We need him to write a tell all book so we can get away with it...🤡💩

Reply
8
Related
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Fox News

Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
Fox News

Biden adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms claims Black men are being ‘targeted’ with misinformation

Biden adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday on MSNBC that Black men are being targeted for misinformation as the 2022 midterm election approaches. The host of The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart shared a clip of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams claiming that Black men are being targeted with misinformation with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Fox News

870K+
Followers
5K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy