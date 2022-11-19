ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFOX 14

El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

1 person taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after shooting in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened along the 7100 block of 3rd Street. The Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice to media about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. It is not clear when the incident happened.
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

Anthony, Texas police grow beards to raise money for Thanksgiving meals

ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Texas Police Department is allowing its officers to deviate from the traditional clean-shaven look to grow out facial hair for men and dyed hair for female officers. The officers selected paid a participation fee of $100, which funds were used to purchase all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner for […]
ANTHONY, TX
KFOX 14

Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

