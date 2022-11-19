Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
El Paso News
El Paso County kicks off 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake show on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with Fred Loya Partners L.P. to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show at Ascarate Park starting on Friday, Nov. 25. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff event will be held on...
KVIA
24 Hour, seven days a week drive thru cannabis comes to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With legal recreational selling and consumption becoming legal in New Mexico as of April of 2022, now 24/7 drive thru cannabis is available in Las Cruces. High Horse Cannabis opened a 24 hour, seven days a week cannabis dispensary on South Valley in the City of...
KFOX 14
El Paso County to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Fred Loya Partners L.P., will present the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake light show to Ascarate Park. The park is located at 6900 Delta Drive. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff...
KFOX 14
El Paso council members vote to oppose $18 million of proposed Texas Gas rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted against the statement of intent to increase tax rates by Texas Gas Service on Tuesday. All council members voted against it. The city had a deadline of whether to approve or deny the proposed rate increase by November...
The First Thanksgiving In The US May Have Happened in El Paso
Thanksgiving is usually the time we get to enjoy plenty of food & sports. For some this might be part of your routine already, but on Thanksgiving we especially partake with family or friends. We've been taught in school about the story of Thanksgiving & when it occurred; November 24th...
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
El Paso News
1 person taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after shooting in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened along the 7100 block of 3rd Street. The Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice to media about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. It is not clear when the incident happened.
KFOX 14
Blockage of wipes, concrete, rags cause wastewater to leak into Rio Grande near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Leaked wastewater from a manhole along the levee on the U.S. side spilled into the Rio Grande, Monday. The overflow coming from a manhole was stopped Monday afternoon. Crews for the utility company continued to work on repairing the manhole and disinfecting the surface.
Anthony, Texas police grow beards to raise money for Thanksgiving meals
ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Texas Police Department is allowing its officers to deviate from the traditional clean-shaven look to grow out facial hair for men and dyed hair for female officers. The officers selected paid a participation fee of $100, which funds were used to purchase all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner for […]
KFOX 14
Woman in her 60s suffers serious injuries after bitten by dog in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after getting bit by a dog in south-central El Paso Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the 500 block of Alicia Drive around 2:26 p.m. Officials said the woman was taken...
KFOX 14
El Paso's $272 million bond project to fund continuation of 'Eastside Master Plan'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As east El Paso continues to increase in size, growth patterns are affecting the demand for multiple new city services and amenities. The growth is the reason for the implementation of the Eastside Regional Masterplan. In February, the city of El Paso broke ground...
Former UTEP greats Jones brothers, family help Borderland families enjoy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP greats Aaron and Alvin Jones and the “A&A All The Way” Foundation are helping families enjoy an thanksgiving meal.This year the foundation partnered with the Khalid Foundation to help even more people in the community. The two foundations had close to 300 turkeys to giveaway today at Hawkins […]
KFOX 14
Fiery crash closes northbound lanes along Railroad Drive in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash in northeast El Paso Monday afternoon closed all lanes on Railroad Drive and Hondo Pass Drive and caused thousands to be without power. The northbound lanes along Railroad Drive were impacted. A viewer reported the vehicle involved caught fire. The crash happened...
KFOX 14
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
KFOX 14
El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
KFOX 14
Man in his 20s suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle and sedan were involved in a crash at an intersection in central El Paso Tuesday. A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of Chelsea Street and Trowbridge Drive around 3:40...
Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
