Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Patrons injured after driver crashes car into Germantown medical marijuana facility
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A woman driving on Middlebrook Road in Germantown Monday crashed into a marijuana dispensary, injuring herself and two other adult patrons, according to Montgomery County Fire. Three people had minor injuries after the incident, officials said. They are still investigating what could have led to the...
USCP Officer Howie Liebengood's death was in the line of duty, DOJ says
WASHINGTON — The death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who took his own life days after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol Building was determined Monday to be in the line of duty, according to a statement from the officer’s family. U.S. Capitol...
Man Robs TD Bank in Bethesda
Police are investigating after a man robbed a TD Bank location in Bethesda earlier this month. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at roughly 10:32 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. According to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD)...
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
'We need help' | Loudoun County nonprofit seeking winter coats and hijabs
STERLING, Va. — On any given month, between 700 and 1,000 women come through the doors of Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia, founders say. The nonprofit is on a mission to support women and children in crisis and provide them a first step toward stability, by providing quality clothing at no cost, assisted by a caring and committed community.
Boil order continues for large swath of City of Washington
WASHINGTON (25 News Now) - A boil order for a large portion of the City of Washington continues. The city says that the chlorine feed system for water treatment plant #1 was restored Monday. Required samples for the Illinois EPA were collected Tuesday with results available Wednesday. The city says...
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda reflects trend of increased incidents nationwide
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Graffiti depicting a hangman, a swastika and a quote saying “no mercy for Jews” was found on a fence in Bethesda, a predominantly Jewish area. Shira Kramer and Jessie Tuchman. Staff Writers. @KramerShira. Authorities found antisemitic graffiti near the...
Washington, D.C. man who helped pass criminal code overhaul shot and killed
A man who helped usher criminal justice reform through city council in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway
There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver Near Rockville Medical Center
Detectives are investigating a crash that took the life of a pedestrian in Montgomery County, authorities say. Paul Shinn, 46, was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville, according to Montgomery County police.
Hundreds of people join bike ride to Congress for safer streets
WASHINGTON — More than a thousand people are expected to pedal to Congress to demand safer streets from lawmakers in memory of U.S. diplomat Sarah Langenkamp. Langenkamp was hit by a truck in a bike lane in Bethesda back in August. The "Ride for your Life" rally is being...
