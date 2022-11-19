Read full article on original website
john callaghan
7d ago
I bet when they were kids they did not think that they would grow up to do this for a living. I pray God will help them too turn around to a better direction.
Sam Sklar
7d ago
Funny how all the guns were probably originally bought legally. That’s what happens, legal purchases get in the hands of bad people.
HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275
TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
Florida Man Arrested After Woman Found With Hatchet Protruding Out Of Her Head
A Florida man has been arrested in a barbaric attack on a 56-year-old woman earlier this week. According to deputies, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 10:36 a.m. deputies responded to 4000 24th Street North, Lot 230 in St. Petersburg in reference to an attempted
hernandosun.com
Local homeless man facing drug-related charges
A homeless man is facing drug-related charges after more than three grams of methamphetamine were found in his possession at a campsite in Masaryktown. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), shortly before 10 am, on Nov. 23 deputies from the HCSO’s community policing unit were on a bicycle patrol in Masaryktown when they came upon a campsite that was being used by a few homeless individuals.
St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after authorities said he put a hatchet through a woman's head days before Thanksgiving. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home near the corner of 24th Street North and 40th Avenue North in St. Pete on a report of an attempted murder.
Sheriff's office: Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for DUI, according to the agency. On Wednesday, Deputy Nathan Weaver was reportedly taken into custody by the Clearwater Police Department for getting behind the wheel while under the influence. “We hold our employees...
St. Petersburg police stop woman from driving SUV toward Turkey Trot racers, report reads
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who allegedly drove her Range Rover onto the racecourse where the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot 5K was being held on Thanksgiving Day. Ashlee Morgan, 38, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer, online...
20-year-old arrested after shooting 23-year-old during argument on Thanksgiving
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in a Bradenton apartment on Thanksgiving evening.
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people are dead after a motorcycle slammed into an SUV Friday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened just before 9:45 p.m. on State Road 70 near Interstate 75 in Bradenton. Troopers said a 25-year-old man and his passenger, a 22-year-old...
15-year-old shooting victim dies after being left at Bradenton hospital, deputies say
Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a teenager's death after he died while being treated for a gunshot wound Thursday.
Florida Man Arrested In Hate Crime Shooting At Tampa Bar
TAMPA, Fla. – A man who fired his weapon outside a South Tampa bar after yelling racial slurs on Monday has been taken into custody. Just before 9 PM on November 21, 2022, the Tampa Police Department responded to the SOHO Saloon, located at 410
‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head
A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Police stop St. Pete woman from driving Range Rover into path of runners in Thanksgiving day race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg woman was finally stopped from driving her Range Rover into the path of runners during the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning, after driving around officers and refusing commands to stop, according to St. Petersburg police. SPPD said it happened just before 8...
REWARD: Plant City Police Detectives Seek Tips In Shooting Death Of 19-Year-Old
PLANT CITY, Fla. – Plant City Police Department detectives seek tips from the public in an early morning shooting. According to police, on November 19, 2022, the victim was outside his apartment building in the Madison Park Apartment complex on Village Park Road in Plant
Motorcyclist killed in Indian Shores Thanksgiving day crash
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead Thursday evening in Indian Shores, according to the agency. The crash involving a motorcyclist happened at around 5:39 p.m. near Park Boulevard Bridge and Gulf Boulevard. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office...
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
cw34.com
Woman shot and killed while on phone with 911 in double murder-suicide: Sheriff
SPRING HILL, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators believe a man shot and killed two women, including one who was on the phone with 911 operators, in a double murder-suicide in central Florida. The killings happened on Monday evening at a home in Spring Hill. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's...
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
Drunk driver's road to redemption 20 years later
John Templeton Jr. was driving drunk the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Tampa when he hit and killed 18-year-old Julie Buckner. Two decades later, 10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford talked with John about his journey over the last 20 years and Julie's sister about the power of forgiveness.
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
