ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 38

john callaghan
7d ago

I bet when they were kids they did not think that they would grow up to do this for a living. I pray God will help them too turn around to a better direction.

Reply(3)
7
Sam Sklar
7d ago

Funny how all the guns were probably originally bought legally. That’s what happens, legal purchases get in the hands of bad people.

Reply(6)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Local homeless man facing drug-related charges

A homeless man is facing drug-related charges after more than three grams of methamphetamine were found in his possession at a campsite in Masaryktown. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), shortly before 10 am, on Nov. 23 deputies from the HCSO’s community policing unit were on a bicycle patrol in Masaryktown when they came upon a campsite that was being used by a few homeless individuals.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 dead after motorcycle crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people are dead after a motorcycle slammed into an SUV Friday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened just before 9:45 p.m. on State Road 70 near Interstate 75 in Bradenton. Troopers said a 25-year-old man and his passenger, a 22-year-old...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Drunk driver's road to redemption 20 years later

John Templeton Jr. was driving drunk the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Tampa when he hit and killed 18-year-old Julie Buckner. Two decades later, 10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford talked with John about his journey over the last 20 years and Julie's sister about the power of forgiveness.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy