thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars Andor: what were the prisoners building on Narkina 5?

What were the prisoners building on Narkina 5 in Star Wars: Andor? It’s a question that has been playing on the minds of fans of the Star Wars series for weeks now, but thanks to Andor episode 12, we finally have a definitive answer. The thrilling fight between the...
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars Andor: what is going on with Mon Mothma’s daughter?

What’s going on with Mon Mothma’s daughter in Star Wars: Andor? The latest (and best) Star Wars series has done an incredible job of fleshing out the galaxy established by the Star Wars movies, while adding new characters into the mix. By the end of Andor episode 12, we are still left wondering what exactly is Leida Mothma up to.
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: Andor season 1 recap

Star Wars: Andor season 1 recap. Here at The Digital Fix, it isn’t controversial to say that Andor is not just the best Star Wars series, but one of the best TV series around right now. Unfortunately, with its final episode behind us, it’s going to be a few more years until we see anymore of Tony Gilroy’s take on the Star Wars universe.
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: Andor finale post-credit scene explained

What happens in the Star Wars: Andor finale post-credit scene? If you’ve been watching the Star Wars series, you’ll know that there haven’t been any post-credit scenes so far, but that all changes with the final episode of Andor season 1. The sci-fi series wrapped up in...
thedigitalfix.com

Andor becomes a ’70s sci-fi series in this amazing Star Wars video

As the best Star Wars series yet, Andor has been one of the most unexpected surprises of the year. Between all the suspense, insight into the Galactic Empire, and great performances, it’s become the standard-bearer for sci-fi series set in a galaxy far, far away. A creative new video...
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.

