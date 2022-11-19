ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH

FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
FanSided

New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
NBC Sports

This stat sums up absurdity of Patriots' last-second win over Jets

There's winning ugly, and then there's the New England Patriots' 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Patriots earned their 14th consecutive win over their AFC East rival despite neither team scoring an offensive touchdown. Marcus Jones saved the game from overtime, busting free for an 84-yard punt return touchdown with just five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a dramatic Patriots win.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand

The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Insane Patriots vs. Jets Finish

What a finish in Foxborough. The Patriots picked the best time to record the first punt return for a touchdown this NFL season, as rookie Marcus Jones took one back with just 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to win the game for New England. The NFL world reacted...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

4 Patriots overreactions after thrilling Week 11 win over Jets

FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots earned a thrilling 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in a Week 11 game that could be described as one of the worst displays of offense in NFL history. The Patriots won in the final seconds on a last-second punt return for a touchdown by Marcus Jones, so there were zero offensive touchdowns scored. Here are four overreactions from the Patriots’ Week 11 win over their division rival.
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Dak Prescott reveals private messages with OBJ and his interest in Dallas

Dak Prescott is among the many Cowboys who would like to see Odell Beckham Jr. in Dallas and the QB has reached out about the receiver’s interest. The Dallas Cowboys proved in Week 11 that they are a Super Bowl contender with their drubbing of the previously one-loss Vikings. But owner Jerry Jones and many of the players on the roster are still looking to get better, specifically in one way: signing free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Los Angeles Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs will go from facing one Los Angeles team, to facing the other Los Angeles team. Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Rams, looking nothing like champions currently. This is one of the worst seasons following a Super Bowl victory in a long while for an NFL team. When the schedule first came out, it seemed like this would be a marquee game in late November. But now, the Chiefs will likely enter as massive favorites at home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

