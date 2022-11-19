The Kansas City Chiefs will go from facing one Los Angeles team, to facing the other Los Angeles team. Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Rams, looking nothing like champions currently. This is one of the worst seasons following a Super Bowl victory in a long while for an NFL team. When the schedule first came out, it seemed like this would be a marquee game in late November. But now, the Chiefs will likely enter as massive favorites at home.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO