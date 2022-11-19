Read full article on original website
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
This stat sums up absurdity of Patriots' last-second win over Jets
There's winning ugly, and then there's the New England Patriots' 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Patriots earned their 14th consecutive win over their AFC East rival despite neither team scoring an offensive touchdown. Marcus Jones saved the game from overtime, busting free for an 84-yard punt return touchdown with just five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a dramatic Patriots win.
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NFL World Reacts To Insane Patriots vs. Jets Finish
What a finish in Foxborough. The Patriots picked the best time to record the first punt return for a touchdown this NFL season, as rookie Marcus Jones took one back with just 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to win the game for New England. The NFL world reacted...
What cold? NY Jets look ready to take on Pats in football weather
Will Parks is ready for today’s game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. One of the Jets’ feistiest players is making a statement in 38-degree weather with 20 mph winds. So is Robert Saleh, continuing his pregame tradition in the cold. Saleh has been...
4 Patriots overreactions after thrilling Week 11 win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots earned a thrilling 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in a Week 11 game that could be described as one of the worst displays of offense in NFL history. The Patriots won in the final seconds on a last-second punt return for a touchdown by Marcus Jones, so there were zero offensive touchdowns scored. Here are four overreactions from the Patriots’ Week 11 win over their division rival.
Key offensive stars return for Patriots in list of Week 11 inactives
The New England Patriots will be entering Sunday’s divisional clash with the New York Jets healthier than they’ve been in weeks, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Center David Andrews, running back Damien Harris and wide receiver DeVante Parker have all received the green light to...
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Dak Prescott reveals private messages with OBJ and his interest in Dallas
Dak Prescott is among the many Cowboys who would like to see Odell Beckham Jr. in Dallas and the QB has reached out about the receiver’s interest. The Dallas Cowboys proved in Week 11 that they are a Super Bowl contender with their drubbing of the previously one-loss Vikings. But owner Jerry Jones and many of the players on the roster are still looking to get better, specifically in one way: signing free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Los Angeles Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs will go from facing one Los Angeles team, to facing the other Los Angeles team. Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Rams, looking nothing like champions currently. This is one of the worst seasons following a Super Bowl victory in a long while for an NFL team. When the schedule first came out, it seemed like this would be a marquee game in late November. But now, the Chiefs will likely enter as massive favorites at home.
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
Another Sunday Fun Day is in the books, with a number of teams and stars putting their stamp on Week 11. The re-emergence of the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in the league stands out as my top headline, but there are plenty of subplots to discuss as the regular season enters the stretch run.
Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Chicago Bears and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
