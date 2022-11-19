Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How to Recognize a Child's Grief
Grief for children and adults involves all human emotions and has no fixed timeline. Children "dose" their grief, being able to make quick transitions to play when they need to emotionally. This is natural and to be accepted. Children may raise very direct questions asking for concrete details about a...
I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care
“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
psychologytoday.com
Ways for Moms to Stay Well
Parenting is one of the most fulfilling experiences of a mom's life—as well as the most demanding, stressful, and draining. No parent wants the experience of raising children to be shadowed by fatigue, nagging aches, pains, or emerging health problems. Get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly, avoid health...
psychologytoday.com
Mother and Daughter Forgiveness: A Psycho-Spiritual Perspective
Over the last two years, my friend Mona has told me about the heartbreaking conflict she has had with her daughter, Nicole. Now in her early 40s, Nicole is a single mom with three beautiful, young daughters. During long talks with her therapist, Nicole recalled a traumatic event from over 25 years ago. While recalling the event, it became clear to Nicole that her mother had acted unskillfully during a teenage time of crisis. Consequently, Nicole felt unresolved anger and resentment toward her mother.
psychologytoday.com
Emotionally Neglectful Family? How to Cope With Thanksgiving
In emotionally neglectful families, emotions are treated as problems rather than vital messages. Such families "don't do feelings," so many feelings are swept under the rug or not discussed. This gives them even more power. The unaddressed feelings from a lifetime lurk in the family members and their relationships decades...
After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband
This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.
Woman Berated by Boyfriend for Not Eating Outside With His Family in 45 Degree Weather
84% of parents think that family meals are important, but only 50% of family dinners are actually spent with everyone together. But one family has a pretty good habit of eating together. Where they eat is causing an issue for one girl.
Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby
He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.
Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind
A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.
People are only just realising why Kinder Surprise toy cases are yellow and their minds are blown
BRITS are only just realising why Kinder Surprise toy cases are yellow - and their minds are blown. The icon sweet treat is beloved by thousands of kids who devour its chocolate shell to get to the toy inside. And now, people are loosing their minds after discovering why the...
Woman and Husband Arrive at Mom’s House and Learn She Set Up Her Guest Bedroom Like a Hotel
And she truly provided a 5-star experience
psychologytoday.com
The Top 5 Gaslighting Phrases of Struggling Adult Children
Adult children who gaslight their parents may lack the skills to have calm, constructive conversations. When confronted with gaslighting, parents who take the high road stay out of the ruts of fruitless power struggles. Being a voice of reason promotes adult children to eventually develop their own skills to calm...
Husband was upset when his wife suggested he spend Christmas away from the family.
The disapproval of a parent for a partner or spouse may be overt, covert, or passive aggressive. If given the opportunity, it is also capable of wreaking havoc on relationships. According to the findings of one study, parental disapproval can put a strain on relationships.
Teenager tells her father's girlfriend that she isn't her mother
Parent And Child Painted On A SurfaceSuzi Kim/Unsplash. How long after your parent gets a new partner should it take before you consider that partner someone you'd listen to? They generally will never completely be seen as an actual parent, but many times you do have to still treat a partner of a parent as someone you respect.
psychologytoday.com
Why Children May Look Happy, Even When They Are Not
It can be misleading to believe that children who smile, laugh and play are not feeling sorrow or fear. Children are affected by stress, loss and trauma, but don't always realize or show it. Defense mechanisms are used often by children to help them to cope with hardship and suffering.
Woman defends decision to bring her 10-month-old baby to cousin's child-free wedding
Babies and kids at weddings is often a divisive topic. While some are happy to have little ones at their big day, others not so much. But generally, as a guest, you're expected to go along with whatever the couple request. One woman, however, has defended her decision to bring...
Woman 'Crashing' Ex's Mom's Funeral and Revealing Baby Secret Blasted
"You both failed at keeping your mouths shut during an event that wasn't about either of you," one commenter said.
psychologytoday.com
How Love Turns Toxic
Before men were from Mars, Dr. Herb Goldberg wrote The Hazards of Being a Male and What Men Really Want. Goldberg, who passed in 2019, became a friend and once insisted I write a counterpart to his book and share what women really want. I never did, perhaps because I perceived the issue of relationships to be a little more complex than gender. I also became a bit leery about inadvertently perpetuating gender stereotypes. Still, Goldberg offered an incredible insight into a common problem that can happen in relationships and how that problem can turn the most loving partnership into a toxic nightmare. Moreover, this toxic element may explain how other relationships become filled with argumentativeness, discord, and upheaval.
I went on a date with a man who lied about his appearance
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all fib a little bit in the online dating world. Maybe we tell a white lie or two when trying to impress a potential date. It seems harmless at the time. Perhaps you edit your photos to make yourself look more appealing or you exaggerate your job credentials. You might even express an interest in a hobby or activity that you've never tried just to sound more interesting.
'Selfish' Boyfriend Refuses to Let Girlfriend Break Lease to Care for Sick Grandmother
How much should a person be legally bound to their partner?. The economy is not exactly in a good spot, especially for young people trying to make their mark in their careers, after finishing school and being ready to start their independent lives.
Comments / 0