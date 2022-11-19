ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Raleigh News & Observer

To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods

Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
ScienceAlert

Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk

Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Severe RSV illness possible in adults

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Consequences of Drinking as a Teen – And They Can Last Decades

Alcohol misuse in adolescence is associated with poor health and unhappiness in adulthood. According to Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University-led research, teenagers who abuse alcohol may have more difficulties with drinking issues in their 20s and 30s, have worse health, and feel less satisfied with their lives. Researchers categorized teenage...
Healthline

What Is Internal Shingles?

Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
psychologytoday.com

Ancient Fears: Acute and Chronic Stress Responses

Human beings respond more poorly to chronic stress than to acute, short-term stressors. The patterns of stress faced by our ancient ancestors may provide a powerful explanation, both inside and outside the criminal justice system. Psychological intervention and awareness may help to bridge the gap between beneficial and deleterious responses...
psychologytoday.com

Meditation Could Be as Effective for Anxiety as Medication, Study Says

Anxiety is the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., with 34% of the population affected by an anxiety disorder during their lifetime. A new scientific study is the first to directly compare meditation/mindfulness to medication for the treatment of anxiety. The results found that the two decidedly different...
psychologytoday.com

Spot the Early Signs of Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia presents early warning signs for months or years that aren't as obvious as hallucinations and delusions of the active phase. Affect changes, isolation, suspiciousness, emergence of unusual thinking, and detachment usually preclude florid psychosis. Noticing these precursors can lead to specialized early intervention of first-episode psychosis. This often has...
MedicalXpress

Strategies to quit smoking

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., and a listed risk factor for numerous diseases. "I think the reasons for quitting are primarily to avoid the adverse health effects, live longer and live better," says Dr. J. Taylor Hays, director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center.
Medical News Today

What is hyperthyroidism face?

Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland produces excessive amounts of thyroid hormones. It can cause facial symptoms, including swelling, flushing, skin thinning, and bulging eyes. Thyroid hormones control essential body functions such as breathing, digestion, body temperature, and heart rate. High levels of thyroid hormones can affect a person’s health...
Healthline

What Causes Dry Eye Discharge?

It might seem surprising that having dry eye syndrome can actually lead to increased discharge in your eye. But how much is too much?. Dry eye is a common condition that affects the outer layers of the eye, called the ocular surface, and tear film. It happens when your tears don’t function properly or when you do not produce enough tears to nourish and moisturize your eyes.
psychologytoday.com

How Dance Can Relieve Stress and Help Us Heal From COVID-19

Dancing can help us experience neural synchrony, where we feel more connected to each other in a group setting. The short- and long-term benefits of dancing can still be experienced in a virtual space or class. Dancing can help reduce cortisol levels, alleviate stress, and even maintain and improve balance.
Reuters

Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC

Nov 23 (Reuters) - There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as COVID-19 led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. public health agency said on Wednesday.

