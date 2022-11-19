ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

City of Good Neighbors: BillsMafia helps players dig out of massive snowstorm in Buffalo

By Heather Tucker, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Can you dig it? BillsMafia sure can.

In the City of Good Neighbors it's not uncommon to see Buffalo Bills fans operating snow blowers, snow plows and snow shovels before NFL action on Sundays. But what happened Saturday in Buffalo, New York, was a little different.

The fans were digging out players who needed to get to the airport for a flight to Detroit, where their game against the Cleveland Browns has been moved thanks to an epic lake-effect snowstorm that is dumping several feet of snow in the Buffalo area . Suburban Orchard Park, where the Bills play their home games, has gotten 66 inches.

Tight end Dawson Knox posted a video to Twitter that showed several people helping him clear his driveway.

"The city of good neighbors. Gettin' to the plane. Wow! Let's go! Never seen anything like it."

Fullback Reggie Gilliam wrote: "Mafia, you never fail to amaze me!"

While some players relied on the kindness of neighbors, Taiwan Jones went "dashing through the snow." (Please don't try this at home).

The Athletic reported that Bills COO Ron Raccuia also was picking up players. "We are doing everything we possibly can to pull this off and get to the airport and get to Detroit this afternoon. Every aspect of the organization is a part of this effort."

The Bills (6-3) and the Browns (3-6) meet at Ford Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS).

