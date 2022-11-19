ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday’s game against the UMass Minutemen , the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, a few UMass players appeared to be praying in the end zone after running out onto the field. As they silently sat on a knee, the players were delivered quite a shock when Texas A&M fired the cannon right at them, startling them with a huge plume of smoke and an obvious loud “boom”

The UMass players were obviously annoyed by the cannon fire disrupting their pregame moment, giving looks of disgust as they walked away.

It also caused white a bit of controversy on Twitter as plenty of people blasted Texas A&M for the pregame antics on Saturday afternoon.

As for the game itself, things did not go quite according to plan for the Aggies as the team held just a 10-3 halftime lead over Umass despite entering the game as a massive favorite over one of the worst teams in all of college football.

The post College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Paul Anzaldua Sr.
2d ago

That’s Very Unsportsmanlike Behavior, They Should Ban that tradition of the cannon, like the 1999 Aggie Bonfire that collapsed.. Let Pray they Don’t slap A&M with a Lawsuit with the Cannon incidente.

DemocratsDestroyEverything
2d ago

Texas colleges are turning Liberal, the education system doesn't teach respect anymore. They teach anything you disagree with.....destroy it.

Catherine Decker
2d ago

obviously the person filming this knew it was going to happen

