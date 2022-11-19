College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident

In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday’s game against the UMass Minutemen , the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, a few UMass players appeared to be praying in the end zone after running out onto the field. As they silently sat on a knee, the players were delivered quite a shock when Texas A&M fired the cannon right at them, startling them with a huge plume of smoke and an obvious loud “boom”

The UMass players were obviously annoyed by the cannon fire disrupting their pregame moment, giving looks of disgust as they walked away.

It also caused white a bit of controversy on Twitter as plenty of people blasted Texas A&M for the pregame antics on Saturday afternoon.

As for the game itself, things did not go quite according to plan for the Aggies as the team held just a 10-3 halftime lead over Umass despite entering the game as a massive favorite over one of the worst teams in all of college football.

[ Braxton Sherrill ]

