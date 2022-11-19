ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Police Log: $1000 Michael Kors theft, valuable comic book collection stolen from storage unit

By TownLift // Will Scadden
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
Thursday, November 17

Retail theft

There was a report of retail theft at the Michael Kors outlet in the Kimball Junction area, totaling two purses and coats, with a combined value of approximately $1,000. The suspect is a caucasian male in his late 20s, described to officers as ‘very eccentric and flamboyant.’ The suspect was wearing black jogging pants, a sweater, and a hat with sunglasses on top of them at the time of the theft. There was no vehicle description provided.

Burglary

Deputies responded to a call for a burglary of a storage unit at North Park Lane in Kimball Junction. The victim said his unit was broken into sometime over the last two weeks, and a rare and valuable comic book collection, coin collection, and basketball card collections were all taken from his unit. The suspect is unknown at this time.

Protective Order Violation

Deputies responded to a report that a 28-year-old Wanship woman was at her parent’s home with their daughter while intoxicated. The woman is the respondent on a protective order stipulating no alcohol or drugs before or during supervised visits.

While discussing options with the complainant near the parents’ home, the woman was observed driving a motor vehicle. She was stopped and provided a breath sample that showed positive for alcohol. A Subway cup in the vehicle’s cupholder was tested and found positive for alcohol. The woman was taken into custody without incident.

Electronic Harassment

An ongoing harassment complaint was given the attention of a deputy. According to the complaint, he has been receiving unwanted SMS messages from a family friend for years. According to the complainant, the communication is undesired, and the suspect utilizes faked numbers after having previous numbers blocked. The complainant displayed photocopies of a large number of texts. The suspect lives in Texas. The County Attorney’s Office will be assigned the case for consideration.


