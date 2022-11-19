Read full article on original website
KVIA
Battle of I-25 men’s basketball games canceled in wake of deadly shooting involving NMSU player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Battle of I-25 will have to wait another year. University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon both men's basketball games between New Mexico and New Mexico State University in the home-and-home series will not happen this season.
KOAT 7
NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New details into the shooting that left a University of New Mexico (UNM) student dead and a New Mexico State University (NMSU) basketball player injured over the weekend. According to NMSU officials, their men's basketball team arrived at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albuquerque around 10:30 p.m....
KOAT 7
UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022
UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
Affidavit: Clash at NMSU vs. UNM football game led to deadly shooting setup
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said Brandon Travis’s roommate was involved in Saturday morning’s incident. KTSM has learned that that was inaccurate and has corrected it. KTSM regrets the error. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting […]
rrobserver.com
Shootout at University of New Mexico campus linked to earlier fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The shootout between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a University of New Mexico student on UNM’s campus early Saturday morning started as a plot to get revenge for a fight that happened at a football game in Las Cruces over a month earlier, according to court documents.
Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- More information has surfaced regarding a shooting in Albuquerque early Saturday morning, where New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was injured and 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis was fatally shot. ABC-7 has obtained court documents that show Jonathan Smith was arrested in connection to the The post Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
More details released in deadly UNM campus shooting: Plan to ‘lure’ NMSU basketball player lead to deadly encounter
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student, who was shot and killed Saturday morning, had devised a plan with three other people to "lure" a New Mexico State student to UNM's campus to assault him. That plan lead to an altercation...
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
KVIA
UTEP outlasts Alcorn State in double OT, 73-61; Miners win third straight
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP held Alcorn State to 30.4 percent from the floor and received scoring contributions across the board in a 73-61 double-overtime victory in its first game at the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock at the Don Haskins Center Tuesday evening. It marked the...
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student was fatally shot on campus on Saturday and one student from New Mexico State University was injured Saturday, authorities said. The shooting happened hours before a men’s basketball game between the rival schools was to be played at the University...
rrobserver.com
Signing Day at Dions? Rio Rancho Soccer player signs letter of intent for D1 school
Rio Rancho High School senior Olivia Roskos poses for a picture with her family. Roskos signed her letter of intent to play soccer at UTEP. (Daniel Zuniga/Observer) Rio Rancho soccer player and Rio Rancho High School senior Olivia Roskos recently signed her letter of intent to play D1 soccer at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).
KOAT 7
One dead, one injured in a shooting on the UNM Campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting on the UNM campus has prompted University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University officials to postpone Saturday's men's basketball game. Here's everything we know about shooting. What happened?. New Mexico State Police say a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were involved in...
New Mexico State Police: 19-year-old dead after ‘altercation’ on UNM campus
New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Albuquerque.
KOAT 7
Balloon hits powerlines in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are responding to a downed hot air balloon in southwest Albuquerque. The sheriff's office says a downed balloon hit powerlines near 114th Street and Central Ave. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Northeast Heights neighbor faces judge over trashed yard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in the Inez Neighborhood in the Northeast Heights have been trying for years to get their neighbor to get rid of the junk in his yard. The city took him to court and won. Today, the homeowner appeared in front of a judge for a progress report and the judge had […]
KOAT 7
Woman's death in southeast Albuquerque ruled 'suspicious'
The death of a woman found Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque is now being investigated as a suspicious death and not a homicide. A spokesperson for Albuquerque Police said the body was located in an alley near Carlisle Blvd. SE and Crest Ave. SE. More details will be released as...
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
