Las Cruces, NM

KOAT 7

NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New details into the shooting that left a University of New Mexico (UNM) student dead and a New Mexico State University (NMSU) basketball player injured over the weekend. According to NMSU officials, their men's basketball team arrived at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albuquerque around 10:30 p.m....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022

UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- More information has surfaced regarding a shooting in Albuquerque early Saturday morning, where New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was injured and 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis was fatally shot. ABC-7 has obtained court documents that show Jonathan Smith was arrested in connection to the The post Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One dead, one injured in a shooting on the UNM Campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting on the UNM campus has prompted University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University officials to postpone Saturday's men's basketball game. Here's everything we know about shooting. What happened?. New Mexico State Police say a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were involved in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon hits powerlines in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are responding to a downed hot air balloon in southwest Albuquerque. The sheriff's office says a downed balloon hit powerlines near 114th Street and Central Ave. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Woman's death in southeast Albuquerque ruled 'suspicious'

The death of a woman found Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque is now being investigated as a suspicious death and not a homicide. A spokesperson for Albuquerque Police said the body was located in an alley near Carlisle Blvd. SE and Crest Ave. SE. More details will be released as...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

