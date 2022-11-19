Read full article on original website
Lima News
POINT: Discrimination in education cannot be justified
The Supreme Court recently heard arguments from Harvard and the University of North Carolina about using race and ethnicity in admissions policies. Project 21, the Black Leadership Network of which I am a member, submitted an amicus brief in the Harvard case. Justice Samuel Alito asked some pointed and probing...
COUNTERPOINT: Americans of every race deserve a fair shot; affirmative action provides one
The Supreme Court recently heard arguments from Harvard and the University of North Carolina about using race and ethnicity in admissions policies. At stake is the fate of affirmative action and the positive effects that race-conscious policies have had on higher education and the workplace for more than 50 years.
