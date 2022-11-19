ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two children killed in rollover crash, Pleasant Prairie police say

By Julia Marshall
 7 days ago
Two children have died following a rollover crash in Pleasant Prairie, police shared on Facebook.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night near Springbrook Road and Highway 31. Pleasant Prairie Police said officers arrived at the scene within minutes and found two vehicles involved in the crash.

Officers extricated two children and immediately began life-saving measures.

The children and their parents were taken to a local hospital. Police said both children had life-threatening injuries. The children, a four-year-old boy and a 9-month old girl, died at the hospital.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. Details as to what caused the crash and any other victims were not provided.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Pleasant Prairie police at 262-694-7353.

Comments / 18

Lorena W.
7d ago

This is tragic. People need to slow tf down. And this city needs to do a better job of salting the roads in freezing temperatures.

6d ago

This accident was bad. I knew something not good would be the outcome just of how they had greenbay blocked for a good distance Friday. May god bless these two little angel’s souls and praying for the parents.

