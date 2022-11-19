Tracee Ellis Ross Bosses Up in a White Cut-Out Burberry Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to post a slideshow of images of the outfit she wore on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night. The social media post, which saw the star clad in a white Burberry dress, held the caption, “Baby wore Burberry for Corden tonight.”

Always one for interesting silhouettes, the actress’ outfit consisted of a floor length white long-sleeve mock-neck gown featuring lots of cut-outs. The risky style was layered underneath a shorter babydoll dress that offered her more coverage.

The garment featured a sweetheart bodice that was lined with short tassels, offering another instance of texture, the bodice giving way to a ruffled skirt that acted as a tier to the dress underneath, adding layers upon layers of visual interest. Ross wore her dark tresses slicked back into a tight bun and accessorized her interesting ensemble with dainty gold hoops attached to dangling pearls. To contrast the bold outfit, Ross’ makeup was neutral and simple.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. Beyond pointed-toe boots the avid fashion collector and “Blackish” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers, and many more.

Although her shoes weren’t visible she’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of trendy pumps, sandals, and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci. Ross continues to make waves for her expert acting and expressive wardrobe.

In another post made to her Instagram only a few days before, Ross met up with Oprah for her new Hulu series, “The Hair Tales.” The former model wore an all-black loose fitting look and hidden footwear.

