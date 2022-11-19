Read full article on original website
Ft. Wainwright holds potlach to honor soldiers and veterans
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On Friday, Nov. 18, members of the Alaska Native community leadership from Ft. Wainwright put on a potlatch to honor the soldiers stationed in Fairbanks, and the veterans from Alaska, saying “Quyanaa” which means thank you. “The native community is coming out here to...
Mississippi family receives clarity 70 years after fatal military plane crash on Alaska glacier
Nearly 70 years ago, a military service plane crashed in remote Alaska, leaving 52 dead, including 22-year-old Thomas Claiborne Thigpen. Thigpen was born in the small Hancock County Community of Santa Rosa on December 31, 1930. He died on November 22, 1952, on a Colony Glacier in Alaska. On board...
Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage
The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
'We Are Here for You'
Daniel Luby’s father served as a Security Forces specialist in the Air Force. But when he was just four years old, Luby’s father passed away unexpectedly. When he was old enough, Luby enlisted to feel closer to the father he lost years earlier. From November 1995 to September...
Alaska loses 4 soldiers to suspected suicides in a 3-week span
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The long dark hours of the winter season are once again back in Alaska, creating a feeling of isolation for many — including the thousands of military personnel stationed here. “They might find the lack of what they would consider social life or social activities...
Anchorage artist Rhonda Scott creates images of her hometown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Artist Rhonda Scott’s latest painting depicts a part of Anchorage she knows well. There’s a tiny image of JJ’s Lounge, Ace Hardware and the former Whaler Bar, all of which are staples of the Muldoon neighborhood. Scott is a lifelong Alaskan, and grew...
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second of two brothers from Anchorage has been sentenced for drug trafficking and a kidnapping that occurred in 2017. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
Disaster requests for Bering Sea crabbers highlight difficulty of getting timely relief to fishermen
Gov. Mike Dunleavy requested $287 million from the federal government last month for fishermen impacted by the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries closures. The current process of getting financial relief to fishermen is cumbersome and takes a long time, but Bering Sea crabbers are hoping the plight of the snow crab population might change the way financial relief is delivered to fishermen.
The annual APOA food drive sets a new record for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers from the Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, Alaska Airport Police and Fire, Eielson Air Force Base Security Forces, and the Alaska State Troopers all participated in this year’s Alaska Peace Officer Association (APOA) Law Enforcement Food Drive. “It is our...
Department of Interior approves Tlingit & Haida’s first 'Fee-to-Trust' application
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The United States Department of Interior on Thursday announced that it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s fee-to-trust application to place one of its land parcels into federal trust status. This is the second fee-to-trust acquisition in...
Alaska Native corporations take argument over carbon credits revenue to court
(Alaska Beacon) - A new lawsuit pits three regional corporations against three others, in a case that could jeopardize a pact that’s guided the distribution of more than $2.5 billion. A new lawsuit threatens to upend a landmark, four-decade-old revenue sharing pact that’s guided the distribution of more than...
Watch an Astonishing Aurora and Shooting Stars Shimmer Over Alaska
Pause your scrolling. Take a deep breath. Exhale. Press play on this gorgeous video from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. It's 17 seconds of blissful loveliness as a multicolored aurora wavers across a star-flecked sky. Look for the streaking meteors flying across the scene. The park, part...
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
Does Starlink work in your area? If so, did the federal government just waste $660 million on Alaska broadband?
Must Read Alaska has heard from homeowners in rural areas of the Kenai Peninsula, villages in the Bethel region, and a couple of businesses in Bristol Bay: Alaskans off the beaten path have already hooked up to the new Starlink satellite internet system and they tell Must Read Alaska it’s working great for them.
Stack Fire Sends Smoke Plume Over Port of Anchorage
On Friday, a stack fire aboard a product tanker startled residents around the port of Anchorage, Alaska with a loud explosion and a plume of smoke. The foreign-flagged tanker Atlantic Lily was alongside at a fuel pier in Anchorage on Friday and unloading a cargo of jet fuel. For reasons of a technical malfunction, the boiler began to emit unburned fuel vapor up the stack, a dangerous condition that can result in an explosion. At about 2200 hours, the vapor ignited in the stack, producing a loud boom, thick smoke and visible flames.
Anchorage’s Ana Jager wins 800-mile Arizona Trail race to secure triple crown in bikepacking series
Anchorage’s Ana Jager is doing a fine job of following in the bike tracks of her “hometown hero” Lael Wilcox. Earlier this month, Jager capped her first full season of bikepacking by winning the 800-mile Arizona Trail Race after more than 12 days on the trail. Offering...
4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes
Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
Here’s what to expect during Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation
The Alaska Division of Elections has been busy counting votes since even before election day, as early, absentee and mail-in ballots arrive. By Wednesday, Nov. 23, workers will be done counting the first choice votes on everyone’s ballot. In previous elections, that’s when the races would be called and everything would be sent off to be certified.
2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage
A new pickleball tournament was organized at the Spenard Recreation Center this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
