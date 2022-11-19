Read full article on original website
WVU women's hoops improves to 3-0 with win over Appalachian State, 72-51
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team finished a three game home slate to start their season, defeating the Appalachian State Mountaineers 72-51 to improve to 3-0. The WVU Coliseum has played host to three wins in three games for the start of Dawn Plitzuweit’s time as the Mountaineers'...
Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush vs. Oklahoma 11/19/22
Caroline Murphy is the multimedia director for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a senior intermedia and photography major from Charleston, West Virginia.
WVU's Mountaineer mascot wins national award
WVU’s Mountaineer mascot is the winner of the award for “Best College Live Human Program,” in the 2022 National Mascot Hall of Fame awards. "It’s such an honor to wear the buckskins every day and to now be named the best live human mascot is even better! I’m so grateful to have the support of my community and Mountaineer Nation. This would’ve never been possible without the help of our fans. This award means the absolute world to me and I am reminded everyday just how lucky I am to be the Mountaineer," Mary Roush, WVU 68th Mountaineer Mascot said.
