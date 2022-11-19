At first glance, this sweet potato casserole from the November 1998 issue of Bon Appétit seemed pretty straightforward: Sweet potatoes are mashed with a little sweetener and topped with a brown sugar and pecan topping. But there are a few things that set it apart. First, instead of roasting sweet potatoes, as many other recipes call for, you boil them before puréeing them in the food processor. Then, two full tablespoons of vanilla extract and a whopping four eggs are added. These factors had me intrigued enough to give the otherwise basic-looking recipe a try.

