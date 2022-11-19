Read full article on original website
Stunning ‘Yellowstone’ Ends With Beth Dutton Under Arrest in the Twist No One Saw Coming [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone fans who might have thought the two-part Season 5 premiere was a little slower than normal sure won't be able to say that after Episode 3 on Sunday night (Nov. 20). An episode chock-full of gems ends with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in handcuffs in a plot twist that's somewhat of a game-changer.
