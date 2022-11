A Maryland man, formerly of Junction City, convicted last year of kidnapping and strangling a woman in 2017, has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. Judge Kendra Lewison on Thursday sentenced 60-year-old David Lee Gollahon to 620 months in prison, consecutive to his federal prison sentence, stemming from a pair of 2019 bank robberies in Maryland. His convictions include charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated robbery. According to Deputy Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth, Gollahon went to the Scenic Valley Inn where he reportedly gained entry and encountered employee Debra Ring, grabbed her and threw her to the ground, straddled her and began to choke her and threatened to kill her. Muth says Gollahon eventually pulled her up and drug her around the house demanding to know where the money and valuables were located.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO