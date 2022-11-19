Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
SFGate
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Parents Of Twins After Reckless Speed Racing
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that led to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov....
2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
Man arrested for Stanford Shopping Center drive-by shooting
A man who allegedly fired multiple gunshots during a drive-by shooting at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday evening has been arrested, Palo Alto police said. He was found to be a former employee of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, where a glass window was damaged by the gunfire. Zachary...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo
The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
Montague Expressway in Santa Clara reopened following earlier closure due to crash
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The Montague Expressway at De La Cruz Boulevard has been reopened after being closed earlier due to a major injury traffic collision, according to a tweet from Santa Clara PD. Earlier, motorists were advised to expect traffic delays in Santa Clara. Drivers were being asked to “avoid the area until […]
NBC Bay Area
Montague Expressway Reopens In Santa Clara After Collision
A major injury collision closed d Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara. The roadway was closed for over four hours at De La Cruz Boulevard due to investigation of the collision. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision," Santa...
Injury crash shuts down Montague Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA -- A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
KGO
Alameda County deputy sheriff facing drunk driving charges
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A deputy sheriff for Alameda County sheriff's office is being charged with a DUI after crashing a county utility truck into another vehicle. The crash happened on November 10 near the Vasco Road exit on Highway 580 in Livermore. Sheriff's officials have identified the deputy as...
SFGate
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say
PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead
SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
Gunman flees after shooting at Stanford Shopping Center
A gunman fired bullets into an upscale restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center around 5 p.m. Monday, Palo Alto police said.
1 fatally shot during apparent domestic dispute in Dublin
DUBLIN – One person has died in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute in Dublin over the weekend.According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon on Sunday afternoon. Police said there was a dispute between a man, woman, and the woman's estranged husband.During the dispute, a physical altercation took place between the two men, which resulted in the estranged husband being fatally shot.In a statement Tuesday, police said that based on the initial investigation and testimony from eyewitnesses, the shooting was in self-defense.Police did not release the names of the people involved. The condition of the others involved in the dispute was not immediately available.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting a review to determine if charges will be filed.
One person dies in head-on crash near Felton
One person is dead and another injured after a violent head-on crash near Felton on Sunday. The post One person dies in head-on crash near Felton appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in San Francisco
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department on Monday issued a bulletin asking for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Friday. Lara Finnegan, 37, was last seen Nov. 18 in the 70 block of Maiden Lane in San Francisco at around 6:30 p.m., police said. Finnegan...
EXCLUSIVE: Violent attempted carjacking caught on video shows SF neighborhood's crime increase
Surveillance video shows one suspect struggle with the car owner, as she falls to the ground after she's hit on the face. Data shows vehicle thefts in the Mission this year are up 28% over the three-year average.
Alameda County firefighters respond to burning house in Hayward
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire on Birch Street in the Cherryland neighborhood, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The fire is on the 2100 block of Birch. Engine 23 reported smoke and fire upon arrival, according to the tweet. Photos accompanying […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the San Mateo Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in San Mateo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in a San Mateo Target parking lot, in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard.
