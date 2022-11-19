ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

CBS San Francisco

2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo

The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
ALAMO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Montague Expressway Reopens In Santa Clara After Collision

A major injury collision closed d Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara. The roadway was closed for over four hours at De La Cruz Boulevard due to investigation of the collision. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision," Santa...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KGO

Alameda County deputy sheriff facing drunk driving charges

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A deputy sheriff for Alameda County sheriff's office is being charged with a DUI after crashing a county utility truck into another vehicle. The crash happened on November 10 near the Vasco Road exit on Highway 580 in Livermore. Sheriff's officials have identified the deputy as...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say

PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead

SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
truecrimedaily

California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 fatally shot during apparent domestic dispute in Dublin

DUBLIN – One person has died in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute in Dublin over the weekend.According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon on Sunday afternoon. Police said there was a dispute between a man, woman, and the woman's estranged husband.During the dispute, a physical altercation took place between the two men, which resulted in the estranged husband being fatally shot.In a statement Tuesday, police said that based on the initial investigation and testimony from eyewitnesses, the shooting was in self-defense.Police did not release the names of the people involved. The condition of the others involved in the dispute was not immediately available.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting a review to determine if charges will be filed.
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

