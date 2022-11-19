ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers

The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans. The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Lands 2024 Four-Star Quarterback Jakhari Williams

Georgia Tech earned the commitment of 2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins on Saturday night during the game against North Carolina and they continued that momentum on Monday. The Yellow Jackets did not have a commitment for its 2024 recruiting class entering the day, but quarterback Jakhari Williams from First Presbyterian High School (GA) became the first one to join the 2024 class today.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Three key matchups to watch as Patriots travel to Minnesota

There’s not much you can say about the Patriots win over the Jets other than it happened. Other than the last 20 seconds, there was not much to write home about. The good news is the Patriots picked up a key win as they enter their toughest stretch of the season starting on a short week. This one might not be as much of a must-win as last week, but a victory over the Vikings on Thanksgiving night could go a long way towards helping the team make the playoffs. However, traveling on a short week to take on the 8-2 Vikings will not be a tough task so here are the three key matchups I’ll be watching.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

