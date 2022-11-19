There’s not much you can say about the Patriots win over the Jets other than it happened. Other than the last 20 seconds, there was not much to write home about. The good news is the Patriots picked up a key win as they enter their toughest stretch of the season starting on a short week. This one might not be as much of a must-win as last week, but a victory over the Vikings on Thanksgiving night could go a long way towards helping the team make the playoffs. However, traveling on a short week to take on the 8-2 Vikings will not be a tough task so here are the three key matchups I’ll be watching.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO