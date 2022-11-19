Read full article on original website
Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson reportedly lost millions in salary due to the crypto crash
The recent crypto crash has affected countless users, and NBA stars seem to be among them.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
‘He Is Back!’: NBA Fans Are In Shock After Another Monster Game From Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons lived up to his All-Star level of talent by leading the Brooklyn Nets to a strong win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
"He's just so tough to guard. It took all five of us to guard him!” - Blazers star explains how hard it is to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anfernee Simmons shared high praise for the Bucks superstar.
Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon
Hoops Hype reports that rival NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks will dump more salaries to avoid the luxury tax.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers
The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans. The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson will play in Monday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
FanSided
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Trail Blazers
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
John Salley compares his playing days to the current NBA era and why he would punch Ja Morant if he tried to dunk on him
John Salley discusses the current state of the NBA and what makes it different from the era when he played
Falcons lose critical offensive player to injury
The Atlanta Falcons will be without the services of tight end Kyle Pitts due to an MCL injury. The post Falcons lose critical offensive player to injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rudy Gobert tells booing Timberwolves fans to 'just stay home'
Gobert isn't fond of home fans booing.
Lakers News: Vocal Patrick Beverley, Team Leaders Galvanized Anthony Davis In Meeting Last Weekend
Anthony Davis has subsequently gone berserk on offense.
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Lands 2024 Four-Star Quarterback Jakhari Williams
Georgia Tech earned the commitment of 2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins on Saturday night during the game against North Carolina and they continued that momentum on Monday. The Yellow Jackets did not have a commitment for its 2024 recruiting class entering the day, but quarterback Jakhari Williams from First Presbyterian High School (GA) became the first one to join the 2024 class today.
Seth Jones returning might really help the Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the NHL simply based on rosters. They got off to a hot start but have cooled way down over the last few weeks. Now, they are really cold following a weekend where the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins destroyed them.
Three key matchups to watch as Patriots travel to Minnesota
There’s not much you can say about the Patriots win over the Jets other than it happened. Other than the last 20 seconds, there was not much to write home about. The good news is the Patriots picked up a key win as they enter their toughest stretch of the season starting on a short week. This one might not be as much of a must-win as last week, but a victory over the Vikings on Thanksgiving night could go a long way towards helping the team make the playoffs. However, traveling on a short week to take on the 8-2 Vikings will not be a tough task so here are the three key matchups I’ll be watching.
FanSided
