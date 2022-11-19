Read full article on original website
Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys
Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
Goudarzi and Young law office gives back by passing out turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The law office of Goudarzi and Young gave back to the East Texas community Monday by passing out up to 750 turkeys. The turkeys are provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse and handed out on a first come first serve basis. Brent Goudarzi from the law firm told KETK why he feels […]
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
Longview Thanksgiving food drive helps more than 1,400 families with donations, volunteers
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied. With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also […]
Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona
A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on the status of repairs being done to the City of Zavalla’s water system, currently experiencing major problems due to a series of leaks in the infrastructure. City of Marshall...
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Van’s first settlers had arrived by the time of the civil war
VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van is on Farm Road 314, State Highway 110 and Interstate 20 near the Van Field 14 miles east of Canton in east central Van Zandt County. Van’s first settlers in the area had arrived by the time of the civil war. By 1874, the town was originally named Swindall for George Swindall, […]
East Texas woman celebrates 106th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Frances Johnston, a resident at Country Living in Jacksonville, turned 106 on Nov. 21 and she celebrated her birthday with friends and family. “I’m 106 today and it’s terrible, it’s living too long,” said Johnston. Her family members also gathered to celebrate her at Country Living. “It’s wonderful I mean you […]
Green Acres Baptist Church prepares for second annual tree lighting event with massive Christmas tree in parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Green acres Baptist Church in Tyler is preparing for its second annual Christmas tree lighting event. Over the last week, a crew of a dozen church staff members have installed a 50-foot artificial Christmas tree. Last year they had around 5,000 people in attendance for their...
TUESDAY AT 10: Law enforcement agencies facing shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue. From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the...
30-foot Christmas tree delivered to Downtown Tyler, gifted by anonymous donor
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Christmas tree that will light up Downtown Tyler for the holidays was delivered on Tuesday. It is a 30-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree that was gifted by an anonymous donor in honor of loved ones that were lost to cancer and will feature decorations remembering them. City officials said that […]
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
Longview man charged in Capitol riot granted release to prepare for trial
WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Longview man who was indicted on more than a dozen charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been released “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial.” According to court documents, Ryan Nichols, 30, was granted pre-trial release and will be allowed to return to his Longview home […]
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
