USMNT legend Landon Donovan predicts Mexico’s World Cup fate ahead of life in ‘difficult group’ in Qatar

By Anthony Wood
 3 days ago
EL TRI faces a tough battle if they're to make it out of the group stages.

USMNT legend and former Club León forward Landon Donovan sees Mexico making a push for the round of 16, but it'll be difficult.

Donovan spent most of his career at LA Galaxy Credit: Getty - Contributor
Raul Jimenez will be key to Mexico's success Credit: Getty

According to Marca, Donovan said: "It is a difficult group.

"Poland has a killer like (Robert) Lewandowski, but the most interesting match, for me, is against Saudi Arabia. Because they are next to Qatar and I think they will have 30, 40, 50 thousand fans in the stadium.

"It will be an away game and not only for Mexico, also for Argentina and Poland. But Mexico is going to advance."

The Tricolor enter the World Cup ranked thirteenth in the world, ahead of their Group C competitors Poland and Saudi Arabia, but below third-ranked Argentina who enter the tournament as one of the favorites.

With the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, and a certain Lionel Messi amongst their ranks, Argentina will be expected to win Group C.

Unless they can pull off a major upset against Messi and Co. Mexico's best shot to make it to the round of 16 will be by sweeping Saudi Arabia and Poland.

Although, as Donovan mentioned, with Barcelona forward Lewandowski in good form having scored thirteen goals in fourteen games in La Liga this season, he'll be tough to stop.

If Mexico manages to make it out of the group stages, they will face one of France, Australia, Denmark, or Tunisia.

Mexico kicks off its World Cup campaign on Tuesday, November 22 at 11 am ET when they play Lewandowski's Poland at Stadium 974.

They then take on Argentina on Saturday, November 26, and finish their group stage against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, November 30.

Lewandowski has scored 76 goals for Poland Credit: Getty
This will be Guillermo Ochoa's fifth World Cup Credit: AFP
Mexico are 2-3 in their last five games Credit: EPA

