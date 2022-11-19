ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester, MA

MassLive.com

Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved

In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
MassLive.com

Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton

A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
BOLTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Five Corners to become … Four Corners?

IPSWICH — Some people are still upset that Quint’s Corner became known as Five Corners. How are they going to react when it becomes Four Corners?. The select board was presented with a proposal on Monday to reconfigure the notorious downtown intersection of South Main, Market, Central, and North Main streets.
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000

Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium

Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
SHREWSBURY, MA
TheDailyBeast

One Dead and 17 Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store

A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving one shopper dead and at least 17 hospitalized at South Shore Hospital, according to NBC Boston. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified male driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald. This is a developing story. Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022 Read it at Patriot Ledger
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $535,000

Daniel Chakmakjian and Nareh Sahakian bought the property at 24 Kenwood Avenue, Worcester, from Said K Aghdam and Michelle M Aghdam on Nov. 3, 2022, for $535,000 which works out to $216 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

