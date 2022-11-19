Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
MassLive.com
Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved
In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas
The man accused of crashing an SUV through the front window of an Apple Store in Hingham said his foot became stuck on the gas in the parking lot outside, and that he was unable to brake before his vehicle plowed into the store. Bradley Rein, 53, faces a charge...
Responders describe treating Apple Store crash victims through broken glass
Treating victims of the deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store was a surreal experience, South Shore Hospital staff said Tuesday, a day after an SUV plowed into the retail storefront, killing one man and injuring 20 more. But it was a possibility the paramedics, doctors, surgeons and nurses had trained for.
Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, authorities said. Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned in district court in Hingham. Rein told police he...
Vehicle crashed through Apple store in Hingham; multiple injured and trapped
Update, 1:13 p.m. ET: At least 1 dead, multiple injured after vehicle crashed through Apple store. A vehicle crashed through the Apple store in at 94 Derby Rd. in Hingham Monday morning leaving multiple injured and trapped, according to the Hanover Fire Department. The department shared an image of the...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein had prior drunk driving citation expunged
The 53-year-old Natick man charged in connection with the Hingham Apple store crash on Monday morning that killed one person and injured 20, had previously been issued a citation for drunk driving in the state of Vermont, prosecutors stated in Hingham District Court during an arraignment Tuesday morning. The incident,...
Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton
A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
Driver in Hingham Apple store crash not among injured sent to hospital
The driver of the SUV that smashed through an Apple store in Hingham was not the one individual killed in the crash, nor were they any of the 16 other individuals transported to the hospital for injuries, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated in a press conference. At 10:45...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
thelocalne.ws
Five Corners to become … Four Corners?
IPSWICH — Some people are still upset that Quint’s Corner became known as Five Corners. How are they going to react when it becomes Four Corners?. The select board was presented with a proposal on Monday to reconfigure the notorious downtown intersection of South Main, Market, Central, and North Main streets.
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000
Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
State police identify Worcester man killed in crash on I-495 in Bolton
BOLTON ― State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a Worcester man. The crash, in the northbound lanes near the Route 117 exit, occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extensive backups followed. According to state police, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 scratch ticket sold from auto repair shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Monday who purchased their winning ticket from an auto repair shop in Lawrence. The winning scratch ticket was bought from American Auto Care for the “$100,000 Cash Back” lottery game. It was the highest prize available to win for that game.
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium
Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
Chaos erupts at the Hingham Apple Store after a deadly crash
HINGHAM -- Boston 25 drone video showed the chaos that unfolded Monday morning in Hingham after a black Toyota 4 Runner barreled across a sidewalk and through the massive glass windows at the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops. “I just saw people lying on the ground,” said Emily...
Nicholas Pike, 26, identified as victim in fatal Gardner crash
A 26 year-old Gardner man has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on crash in Gardner Thursday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Pike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 140 near Green Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
One Dead and 17 Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store
A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving one shopper dead and at least 17 hospitalized at South Shore Hospital, according to NBC Boston. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified male driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald. This is a developing story. Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022 Read it at Patriot Ledger
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $535,000
Daniel Chakmakjian and Nareh Sahakian bought the property at 24 Kenwood Avenue, Worcester, from Said K Aghdam and Michelle M Aghdam on Nov. 3, 2022, for $535,000 which works out to $216 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Hingham Apple store crash: GoFundMe raises money for Kevin Bradley’s family
A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of the man killed after an SUV hit an Apple store in Hingham, also leaving at least 20 others injured. Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. The GoFundMe is raising money for his family.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3