Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley adds college offer

Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley is spending a prep season at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, and it looks like things are going pretty well for him. Stanley told PennLive that he recently added an offer from Clarion. “It felt great to get my first offer,” the 6-foot-3 guard said....
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic

>Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fictional Coach Ted Lasso has left a billboard message for Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is playing midfield for Team USA in the World Cup. Ted Lasso is a fictional American football coach from the Apple TV series of the same name who's hired to coach a soccer team in the UK. The character has been leaving messages for many United States men's national soccer team players. The one that sprang up for Pulisic in Hershey reads, "Although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot."
HERSHEY, PA
dtbeacon.net

Fall Signing Day 2022

On Nov. 16, Dallastown High School celebrated its future collegiate athletes with a signing day. This day was made to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of Dallastown’s own athletes. Family, teachers, and coaches came out to celebrate these students. Some athletes are staying close to home, whereas others...
DALLASTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space

The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

York County couple wins $1 million scratch off

North York, PA — A York County couple is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a scratch off. “Unbelievable. I didn't believe it,” said winner Tom Elliot. A big check means some big cash is on the way for Tom and Mae Elliot. An avid player, Tom started his winning day by turning a $50 ticket into $500. After buying dinner for his bride, and losing a bunch of the money on more lottery tickets, Tom bought two “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch off tickets. The rest is history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Rick Ross to perform in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents announced that Rick Ross will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg next May. Hip-hop artist and MC, Rick Ross, will be performing at XL Live on May 6, 2023. The presale for tickets will start on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
