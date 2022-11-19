Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Northern York’s Shay Kolivoski highlights Mid-Penn Colonial volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Northern York’s Shay Kolivoski was at the top of that list— she was named player of the year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And Greencastle-Antrim’s Corry Eagler was named coach...
Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt highlights Mid-Penn Keystone volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Keystone coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt was at the top of that list— she was named player of they year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe, Middletown’s Addison Huber highlight Mid-Penn Capital volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe and Middletown’s Addison Huber were at the top of that list— they both received player of the year honors. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Watch: Boiling Springs senior swimmers talk about hard work, dedication and good times
Members of the Boiling Springs swimming team took time to visit and chat with PennLive during Winter Media Day earlier this month at Cumberland Valley High School. Below, senior swimmers Jillian Stine and Braelen More spoke about their expectations for the new season:
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas, Greencastle’s Tavon Cooper highlight Mid-Penn Colonial all-star picks
Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Mechanicsburg linebacker Sage Thomas and Greencastle-Antrim running back Tavon Cooper were atop the list. Thomas was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year while Cooper was picked as the offensive player of the year.
Boosted by their bigs, Chambersburg wrestlers have the lineup pieces to make a District 3 run
The Chambersburg Trojans will bring “an interesting group” into Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division competition this season, according to coach Matt Mentzer. Chambersburg has a chance to give opponents fits with the composition of its lineup, and Mentzer can rattle off a long list of names of kids who have potential to take a major leap elsewhere.
Greencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson highlights Mid-Penn Colonial girls soccer all-star picks
Greencastle-Antrim had a historic 2022 in girls soccer, making the first PIAA state semifinal in program history after earning a District 3 second-place finish. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley adds college offer
Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley is spending a prep season at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, and it looks like things are going pretty well for him. Stanley told PennLive that he recently added an offer from Clarion. “It felt great to get my first offer,” the 6-foot-3 guard said....
After Lengthy Layoff, Prep set to Battle WPIAL Champ Pine-Richland in PIAA 5A Quarterfinals
ERIE, Pa. – By the time the Cathedral Prep Ramblers take the field at Pine-Richland in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, it will have been nearly a month since they’ve played in an actual game. The Ramblers (8-2) beat Canisius 40-6 in their regular-season finale, and as the...
Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic
>Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fictional Coach Ted Lasso has left a billboard message for Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is playing midfield for Team USA in the World Cup. Ted Lasso is a fictional American football coach from the Apple TV series of the same name who's hired to coach a soccer team in the UK. The character has been leaving messages for many United States men's national soccer team players. The one that sprang up for Pulisic in Hershey reads, "Although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot."
Ted Lasso leaves billboard message for Christian Pulisic in Hershey ahead of World Cup
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Soccer fans in central Pennsylvania have their eyes set on the FIFA World Cup ahead of Team USA facing Wales on Monday. They will also get a glimpse of Captain America -- and it's not the Marvel superhero. Dauphin County native, Christian Pulisic, will be taking...
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Fall Signing Day 2022
On Nov. 16, Dallastown High School celebrated its future collegiate athletes with a signing day. This day was made to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of Dallastown’s own athletes. Family, teachers, and coaches came out to celebrate these students. Some athletes are staying close to home, whereas others...
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway
Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
Former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds to remain in state hands
Plans to sell the former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds have been called off. The state instead plans to keep the approximate 300-acre property and use at least a portion of the grounds to house modernized and centralized laboratory facilities for five state agencies while studying how best to use the remainder.
Welcome center opens for planned 88,000-square-foot senior living facility
A senior living facility that is planning to open in Hampden Township this summer has opened a new welcome center. Legend at Silver Creek, a personal care and memory care residence is expected to open in July at 425 Lambs Gap Road. Kansas-based Legend Senior Living has opened a welcome...
York County couple wins $1 million scratch off
North York, PA — A York County couple is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a scratch off. “Unbelievable. I didn't believe it,” said winner Tom Elliot. A big check means some big cash is on the way for Tom and Mae Elliot. An avid player, Tom started his winning day by turning a $50 ticket into $500. After buying dinner for his bride, and losing a bunch of the money on more lottery tickets, Tom bought two “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch off tickets. The rest is history.
Cold and snowy or mild with less snow? | Winter Weather Outlook 2022-23
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's already starting to feel like winter in central Pennsylvania!. As we approach the start of meteorological winter, Dec. 1, it's time to take a look at what the season will bring in terms of temperature and snowfall. There's a lot that goes into a long...
Rick Ross to perform in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents announced that Rick Ross will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg next May. Hip-hop artist and MC, Rick Ross, will be performing at XL Live on May 6, 2023. The presale for tickets will start on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,...
