I got veneers but there’s so much I wasn’t told beforehand – I wouldn’t have had them done if I’d known

By Kate Kulniece
 3 days ago

WHEN Chelsea Smith decided to get veneers, she thought she knew everything about the popular dental procedure and that there wouldn't be any issues.

But now, with fake teeth falling out one by one, she's realised there's loads the experts hadn't told her beforehand - and wishes she had never had them done in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PlGM4_0jH4s4S900
Veneers have become increasingly popular, with thousands paying a fortune for the 'perfect' teeth - but how safe are they really? Credit: Tiktok/@chelc.smithh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGwgU_0jH4s4S900
Looking back, Chelsea wished she had never had them done in the first place Credit: Tiktok/@chelc.smithh

Warning fellow beauty lovers, the LA-based lifestyle enthusiast (@chelc.smithh) took to TikTok to share her story.

''So I was just eating ramen and for whatever reason while was chewing, my teeth collided and made the worst sound that I have ever heard.''

As she explained in the video, it was at this moment that Chelsea realised her top veneer had popped off, leaving her with a huge gap in her smile.

But whilst for her it's no ''big deal'' as she can simply chuck it back on, it wasn't the first time such a thing had happened - sometimes even when she brushes her teeth, the veneers fly off.

Since getting them done earlier this year, in April, Chelsea's had ''such an ordeal'' with the new smile that she wants others to be more informed before making the decision to pay for veneers.

''Obviously you understand how freaking expensive they are and how much time it actually takes to get them done.

''At this point I am ready to take them all out, give me some dentures, let me live my life.

''Because I have to be at camera, I have to do this for work and [...] I'm just rolling around without a tooth.

''Not to mention, it's painful,'' she added.

''Its uncomfortable, it's super sensitive, there's no enamel covering that tooth anymore so it's just exposed.

''If I knew now what I know about veneers I don't think I would have gotten them,'' Chelsea confessed in the caption.

Her honest video has since taken the social media giant by storm, racking up over 411,000 views and hundreds of comments in just over a week.

Many ran to share their thoughts on the unpleasant situation the woman had found herself in, with one writing: ''You will need crowns so it covers the full tooth. They are the only ones that last.

''All my veneers have popped off as well!''

Someone else revealed: ''My client bit into a piece of chocolate and hers popped off!!!''

''Omg this has been happening to my mom too,'' added another.

Comments / 15

Laurie Summers
3d ago

I started to get veneers 30 years ago and found the tooth sensitivity to be too much for me so me and my dentist changed course and did caps instead on front four teeth. I’ve had no problems whatsoever and grateful to have had this done.

Reply(3)
3
Vicki D.
2d ago

I’ve had mine for over 25 years I never had a problem I love my veneer’s I wouldn’t change it for anything. Maybe your dentist was not experienced enough

Reply
3
KeepTheFaith
3d ago

Hunni my bridge been popping off recently! THAT’S painful when air hits the TWO teeth beneath that they grind down to a stub. THEY DON’T TELL YOU that they have to grind your good teeth down! I woulda never done crowns or bridges.. woulda got dentures.

Reply
2
