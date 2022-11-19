Thousands of Americans could be missing out on one-time payment of $300 to $1,200 – see how to claim the cash

AFTER snags in the delivery process, some taxpayers are still missing payments of up to $300.

In many cases, the Hawaiians missing their rebates lost them to things like child support and wage garnishments.

Hawaii News Now spoke with State Tax Director Isaac Choy who said his department has been fielding up to 80 calls a day from residents wondering where their checks are.

He added that some refunds were either held back to pay debts or returned to the department for issues like someone else claiming the funds or the taxpayer not entering the correct information.

“If you haven’t gotten your check, then there’s something on the taxpayer side, that’s not reconciling and we’re going to have to go through all of that," said Mr Choy.

Starting the week of November 21, there will be a contact system for taxpayers to call or email the department.

A total of 535,665 paper checks and direct deposits have been sent out already.

Eligibility for the payments

Single taxpayers that have an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 will get $300 per person.

Couples that earn less than $200,000 will also get $300 per person in their household. This means a family of four could get $1,200.

But, single taxpayers that earn more than $100,000 will be in line for $100 rebates.

Taxpayers that have already filed their 2021 returns do not need to take action as refunds will be issued automatically.

To qualify for the check, you must have lived in Hawaii for at least nine months.

All refunds will be sent to those who file their state tax return by December 31 this year.

More money going out

California is also offering a hefty rebate to residents.

Under California's tax rebate program, the state elected to send out payments worth anywhere between $200 to $1,050.

More than 23million Californian residents are in line to receive cash.

However, the state’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB) has only sent out 4.5million direct deposits and mailed out 905,000 debit cards.

For example, the first group that was sent cash to residents got the first or second round of the Golden State Stimulus payments via direct deposit.

Those Californians saw payments hit their accounts from October 7 to October 25.

The rest of the direct deposit payments were supposed to go out from October 28 to November 14.

The FTB previously estimated 90 percent of the direct deposits would go out in October.

