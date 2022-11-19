Read full article on original website
Collider
How to Watch 'Devotion': Showtimes and Streaming Details
A tale of courage and comradeship, Devotion is an upcoming wartime movie that’s based on the true story of naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. The movie, which is adapted from the 2017 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice written by Adam Makos, follows the friendship of the fighter pilot duo as they navigate through the trials and tribulations of the Korean War.
Collider
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
Collider
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Collider
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Collider
'Devotion's Joe Jonas Compares Making a Movie to Being on Tour
Director J.D. Dillard's historical drama, Devotion, tells the heroic story of the U.S. Navy's first-ever Black carrier pilot Ensign Jesse Brown (played by Jonathan Majors) and his wingman Lieutenant Tom Hudner (played by Glen Powell). Set during the Korean War, the two fighter pilots form a strong bond of friendship during a time of segregation and conflict, leading to a heartbreaking act of devotion when one of their planes are shot down behind enemy lines. In the movie, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski play fellow real-life fighter pilots Marty Goode and Dick Cevoli, respectively.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
The Wild True Story Behind How Michael Mann's 'Miami Vice' Movie Got Made
Television-to-film adaptations like that of Michael Mann's 2006 film Miami Vice have long been a common endeavor in the entertainment industry. With an endless list of iconic and beloved shows to choose from, filmmakers consistently show an eagerness to capitalize on nostalgia and audience-driven appreciation in translating the episodic format to the big screen. On the whole, many of these adaptations go on to great success, with franchises like Star Trek and Mission Impossible serving as examples that both honored and built on their respective source material. Some efforts, however, are not so fortunate and find themselves either largely forgotten or relegated to cultural obscurity. One such film is 2006's aforementioned Miami Vice, an adaptation written and directed by the man who originally helped launch the fan-favorite television series 22 years prior.
Collider
'Wednesday' Episode 2 Recap: Funny Games and Secret Societies
While the first episode of Wednesday takes some time to introduce Tim Burton’s version of The Addams Family universe, Episode 2 explores the big mystery at the show's heart. In the previous episode, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) became the sole witness of Rowan’s (Calum Ross) murder after a monster mauls the boy in the woods. However, Wednesday has a hard time making people believe what she saw because the following day, Rowan is right there at Nevermore Academy, safe, sound, and definitely alive.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Son' Starring Hugh Jackman
At the 2021 Oscars, director Florian Zeller shocked everyone when his 2020 single-location movie The Father (based on his own play) won Best Adapted Screenplay and the Best Actor Award for Anthony Hopkins. In his directorial debut, Zeller proved he had what it takes to be a pillar in Hollywood. Only two years after the immense success of his first film, Zeller is back with the sequel, The Son, also based on one of his own plays. Like The Father, The Son explores themes of depression, alienation, and the enmeshing of the past with the present. With a stellar cast including the likes of Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby, it looks like it'll be a masterclass in acting and prestige drama.
Collider
From 'Soul Food' to 'Spider-Man': The 10 Best Thanksgiving Films, Ranked by the Thanksgiving Feast
Serving as the prerequisite to December celebrations, Thanksgiving Day is a magnet for good spirits, thankfulness, and family. In addition, the national holiday is a great forum for the best food eaten all year. Many films have tried to capture the essence of a true Thanksgiving meal, and a fraction...
Collider
‘Devotion’ Delivers a Respectful Last Flight for a Forgotten Hero | Review
For audiences who enjoy films about high-flying pilots and the tragedy of war, 2022 has delivered a trio of films that nose-dive and army crawl their way through different wars and their associated war games. Top Gun: Maverick was an awe-inspiring legacy sequel, while All Quiet on the Western Front was a gut-wrenching war horror, but with Devotion, you get a harrowing biopic that is equal parts sky-bound epic and a sobering reminder of the real sacrifices of war.
Collider
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
Collider
'Dinosaurs' Shocking Series Finale Was Always Planned Says Kirk Thatcher
Even though there are many ways to wrap up a series, screenwriters often choose to end their show on a positive note. This is especially true for comedy series, and even more so with the ones that have children as their target audiences. For relatively the short-lived comedy Dinosaurs, however, it was a whole other game. Centered around a prehistoric dinosaur family, the four-season show created by Jim Henson, Michael Jacobs, and Bob Young reached the end of its run on a pretty dark note.
Collider
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
Collider
New ‘Babylon’ Featurette Teases the "Depravity and Debauchery" of Early Hollywood
A new featurette for director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic Babylon highlights the “depravity and debauchery” of early Hollywood. In the two-minute video, titled "Welcome to Babylon" and shared by Paramount Pictures, Chazelle describes the film as “the biggest thing" that he has ever attempted. Babylon marks another leveling-up for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who broke out with the intense drama Whiplash, and attained icon status with the musical La La Land.
Collider
Terror & Turkey: 10 Terrifying Thanksgiving Horror Movies
Thanksgiving is often the forgotten middle sibling right in between the terrifyingly spooky Halloween season and the dazzling, jolly Christmas time. Halloween and Christmas have long dominated Hollywood with their own genres of movies dedicated to them. Unfortunately, Thanksgiving gets snubbed year after year with hardly any holiday movies dedicated to it, despite its family festivities and feasts.
Collider
Darren Aronofsky’s 'Limitless' Is Anything but an Ordinary NatGeo Documentary
Darren Aronofsky, one of the most unconventional directors of modern cinema acclaim, has returned to National Geographic with a full documentary series. While Aronofsky previously took the reins for an episode of One Strange Rock starring Will Smith, his newest venture, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, proves just how adaptive his auteur sensibilities are when applied to Nat Geo's more rigid obedience to documentary filmmaking.
Collider
How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.
Collider
Reserve Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Premiere with Cast Q&A
If you're a fan of the first season of Vikings: Valhalla and can't wait to watch Season 2 in January, we've got some news to share. Collider is teaming up with Netflix to screen the Season 2 premiere over a month before it hits streaming with cast members Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydís Eiríksdóttir), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) joining for a post-screening Q&A.
