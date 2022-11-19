Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.

1 DAY AGO