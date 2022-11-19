Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How to Watch 'The Son' Starring Hugh Jackman
At the 2021 Oscars, director Florian Zeller shocked everyone when his 2020 single-location movie The Father (based on his own play) won Best Adapted Screenplay and the Best Actor Award for Anthony Hopkins. In his directorial debut, Zeller proved he had what it takes to be a pillar in Hollywood. Only two years after the immense success of his first film, Zeller is back with the sequel, The Son, also based on one of his own plays. Like The Father, The Son explores themes of depression, alienation, and the enmeshing of the past with the present. With a stellar cast including the likes of Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby, it looks like it'll be a masterclass in acting and prestige drama.
Collider
New ‘Babylon’ Featurette Teases the "Depravity and Debauchery" of Early Hollywood
A new featurette for director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic Babylon highlights the “depravity and debauchery” of early Hollywood. In the two-minute video, titled "Welcome to Babylon" and shared by Paramount Pictures, Chazelle describes the film as “the biggest thing" that he has ever attempted. Babylon marks another leveling-up for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who broke out with the intense drama Whiplash, and attained icon status with the musical La La Land.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Collider
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
Collider
How to Watch 'Devotion': Showtimes and Streaming Details
A tale of courage and comradeship, Devotion is an upcoming wartime movie that’s based on the true story of naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. The movie, which is adapted from the 2017 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice written by Adam Makos, follows the friendship of the fighter pilot duo as they navigate through the trials and tribulations of the Korean War.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Ryan Coogler Reveals How He Got Rihanna to Write "Lift Me Up"
Rihanna fans know it best: The international superstar’s comeback has been highly anticipated, since the singer hasn’t worked on a new album for over six years. And even though a new album hasn’t been officially announced, at least in 2022 we got to hear her sing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s end-credits song “Lift Me Up.” And we have filmmaker Ryan Coogler to thank for that.
Collider
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
Collider
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Collider
Tony Gilroy Reveals The First Thing They Filmed for 'Andor' Season 2
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Now that the final credits have rolled on the first season of Tony Gilroy's incomparable Star Wars series, anticipation has already begun to mount for Season 2 of Andor, and we can exclusively reveal who was on set this Monday filming the very first shot of Episode 13. Earlier this month we shared that filming was set to begin this week, with production set to stretch into late next summer, and during an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub ahead of the finale, Gilroy revealed that Kyle Soller was the first one on camera this week. Gilroy didn't reveal any details, however, opting instead to simply share, "I'll just say we're shooting Syril first, Kyle's working first."
Collider
'Devotion's Joe Jonas Compares Making a Movie to Being on Tour
Director J.D. Dillard's historical drama, Devotion, tells the heroic story of the U.S. Navy's first-ever Black carrier pilot Ensign Jesse Brown (played by Jonathan Majors) and his wingman Lieutenant Tom Hudner (played by Glen Powell). Set during the Korean War, the two fighter pilots form a strong bond of friendship during a time of segregation and conflict, leading to a heartbreaking act of devotion when one of their planes are shot down behind enemy lines. In the movie, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski play fellow real-life fighter pilots Marty Goode and Dick Cevoli, respectively.
Collider
New 'White Noise' Trailer Shows Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Trying to Survive a Toxic Catastrophe
The sky is falling, and the world is coming to an end just in time for the new year in a fresh trailer for Noah Baumbach’s comedy doomsday feature, White Noise. As the saying goes, a family who outruns the apocalypse together stays together. In the latest preview of Baumbach’s star-studded feature that includes the likes of Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig. Plummeting onto Netflix on December 30, known better as that weird time in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve when nothing feels real, the film will mesh perfectly with that out-of-body feeling that we know all too well during that time of the year.
Collider
Did Rick and Michonne Return in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. After more than a decade on television, The Walking Dead aired its series finale, “Rest In Peace,” last night. It saw a tentative end for characters new and old as the conflict with the Commonwealth that had been building came to a close. However, the franchise is not dead yet as it is now looking ahead to a whole host of spinoffs that are looming on the horizon. The most significant question left open surrounds the highly anticipated return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that the show had been long telegraphing the promise of. Each had departed from the story seasons ago and everyone had been left in the dark. The short answer is yes, both Rick and Michonne appeared at the end of the series finale.
Collider
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
Collider
'Wednesday' Episode 2 Recap: Funny Games and Secret Societies
While the first episode of Wednesday takes some time to introduce Tim Burton’s version of The Addams Family universe, Episode 2 explores the big mystery at the show's heart. In the previous episode, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) became the sole witness of Rowan’s (Calum Ross) murder after a monster mauls the boy in the woods. However, Wednesday has a hard time making people believe what she saw because the following day, Rowan is right there at Nevermore Academy, safe, sound, and definitely alive.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Collider
Who Lived and Who Died in 'The Walking Dead' Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. “Rest In Peace,” the series finale of The Walking Dead, has now been unleashed on the world. Though it seemed like a bloodbath was coming, there were actually relatively few deaths despite the growing threat of evolving walkers invading the Commonwealth. Much of this was not entirely unexpected, as many familiar faces will be appearing in future spinoffs, but there still were surprisingly few consequential demises in this concluding chapter. With that being said, as this is still a harsh world, not everyone made it out in one piece. Thus, we are here to break down who bit the dust as well as who somehow managed to make it out alive.
Collider
James Gunn Reveals Soundtrack for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
One of the most eagerly anticipated things that fans look forward to is the release of a new Marvel Studios film or TV show. When it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy series, however, that goes further. Writer/director/supremo James Gunn takes a hands-on approach to all aspects of the film, but in particular, the soundtrack.
Comments / 0