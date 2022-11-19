Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Ryan Coogler Reveals How He Got Rihanna to Write "Lift Me Up"
Rihanna fans know it best: The international superstar’s comeback has been highly anticipated, since the singer hasn’t worked on a new album for over six years. And even though a new album hasn’t been officially announced, at least in 2022 we got to hear her sing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s end-credits song “Lift Me Up.” And we have filmmaker Ryan Coogler to thank for that.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
wmagazine.com
Gabrielle Union Looks Like a Literal Work of Art at the Premiere of Strange World
Earlier this week, Gabrielle Union invited Dwyane Wade and their daughter, Kaavia, onto the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Strange World to make the occasion a family affair. The moment was very sweet and allowed for some great photos as the trio matching in pink and black Valentino, but when Union hit the red carpet in London on Thursday night, she did so solo, and thank goodness for that. The actress stepped out in a look that demanded absolutely all of our attention, and while Kaavia looked so darn cute in her little Doc Martens the other night, on Thursday, it was Mama’s turn.
Collider
'Wakanda Forever': How Chadwick Boseman Inadvertently Chose the Next Black Panther
After the sad news that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had died after battling cancer for many years in secret, one question in everyone’s minds after the mourning process was: “Now what?” The screenplay for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was already finished, as director Ryan Coogler revealed earlier this month. But after it became clear the story would have to be rewritten, who was going to take on the Black Panther mantle? Coogler reveals that Boseman himself inadvertently gave him the answer.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Starring Mahershala Ali Taps ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange To Direct
Marvel Studios’ Blade found its new director in “Lovecraft Country’s” Yann Demange. Read more details about the film inside.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
‘The White Lotus’: Haley Lu Richardson Weighs in on the Intense Response to Portia’s Outfits
Just like Season 1, The White Lotus Season 2 is a major conversation starter. But, there’s one particular element of the show that’s sparked an especially intense response — Portia’s outfits. (And just about everything Portia does, for that matter.) Creator, writer and director Mike White...
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Says the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Has Led to the Decline of Movie Stars
Quentin Tarantino is the latest high-profile Hollywood director to criticize Marvel movies. Tarantino is widely known for directing Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction, and the Kill Bill franchise to name a few. However, the director recently shared his displeasure with the current state of the entertainment industry and "the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies".
Upworthy
A Lizzo fan made a video asking to borrow her dress for a red carpet event. The plea actually worked
Getting ready for a big day and not being able to find a dream dress in the right size is a problem that many women face But asking a celebrity to send their outfit is something that few think to do. However, that's exactly what Tiktoker and writer Aurielle Marie did. Marie—whose pronouns are they/she—was ecstatic when they found out they were on the Out 100 list this year. As part of the honor, she was invited to attend the Out Magazine's gala in New York this week. There was only one problem; they couldn't find anything to wear to the event. In most of the stores she went to, Marie could only find sizes 12 and under, according to NBC News.
Collider
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Collider
All For Nothing: 10 Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Posts Video Undergoing Intense Training to Swim in 'Wakanda Forever': Watch
Lupita Nyong'o may have made it look easy to swim in the underwater kingdom of Talokan, but to do so required Navy SEAL-like training sessions. And the proper supervision. The 39-year-old actress and star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever posted a 54-second clip Saturday on TikTok giving fans a glimpse of the excruciating training she underwent to perfect her role as the "war dog" spy Nakia. Nyong'o captioned the video, "Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked! Safely supervised by @XPTLife and #MarkRobertsFitness."
Collider
'Glass Onion': Daniel Craig & Rian Johnson Call Steven Spielberg a Modern Master at Staging Scenes
In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson wowed audiences with his star-studded whodunnit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as the southern aristocratic Detective Benoit Blanc, earning the filmmaker his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Now, the duo return in an all-new modern mystery, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that features an entirely different ensemble cast tasked with solving a puzzling faux murder. That is, until someone does, in fact, wind up dead. Benoit Blanc is once again back on the case, alongside a crew of wealthy friends played by Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monáe, gathered together on tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) Greek island for rich revelry.
Collider
Netflix’s New Bank Heist Series 'Kaleidoscope' Can Be Watched in Any Order
Netflix is at it again. After changing the way we watch TV and then subverting the nature of storytelling with the Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch, the streamer will kick off 2023 with another viewing experience that might change the game. Kaleidoscope (formerly titled Jigsaw), a bank heist series that comes on the very first day of the year, offers a non-linear episode structure, meaning that whoever’s watching can pick the order of the episodes as they sift through the story.
Collider
Tony Gilroy Reveals The First Thing They Filmed for 'Andor' Season 2
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Now that the final credits have rolled on the first season of Tony Gilroy's incomparable Star Wars series, anticipation has already begun to mount for Season 2 of Andor, and we can exclusively reveal who was on set this Monday filming the very first shot of Episode 13. Earlier this month we shared that filming was set to begin this week, with production set to stretch into late next summer, and during an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub ahead of the finale, Gilroy revealed that Kyle Soller was the first one on camera this week. Gilroy didn't reveal any details, however, opting instead to simply share, "I'll just say we're shooting Syril first, Kyle's working first."
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
