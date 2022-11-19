Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
27 First News
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
27 First News
Sharon Lee Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Gregory passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 72. Sharon was born May 19, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Ralph and Fern Briggs. She was married to Robert Arden Gregory from December 20, 1968, until his passing on February 28,...
27 First News
Michael Dean Buzzard, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dean Buzzard, age 29, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio. He was born February 7, 1993 to George and Paula Buzzard. He is survived by his mother, Paula (Mark) Buzzard; grandparents, Larry (Barb) Buzzard of New Springfield, Ohio and John...
27 First News
James T. “Jim” Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson. Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of...
27 First News
Anita Louise Lamancusa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Louise Lamancusa, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at home. Anita was born on January 18, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur J. and Thelma M. Miller. On May 11, 1974, she was united in marriage to Frank A. Lamancusa...
27 First News
Nicholas Perrino, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Perrino, 88, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born August 2, 1934, in Gallo Matese, Italy, the son of Pasquale and Carmela Perrino. Nicholas came to America at the age 14. He retired...
27 First News
Johnnie “Bubble Gum” Allen Holenchick, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Allen Holenchick “Bubble Gum,” 76, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 9, 1946, in Crystal Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Michael Carl and Ruby...
27 First News
Dr. Gloria Tribble, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Gloria Tribble, 88, departed this life Friday, November 4, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Gloria was born September 1, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Nancy Haynes Tribble. She graduated from East High. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown...
27 First News
Christopher “Chris” W. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher W. Williams, 47, of Cortland, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, November 17, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born on December 19, 1974, in Warren, the son of Bruce and Bonnie Wilson Williams. He was an easy-going...
27 First News
Ruby Marie Hasley, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby M. Hasley, 94, formerly of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born on March 8, 1928 in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and...
27 First News
Judith Ann Herbert, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Herbert, 81, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Judith was born June 24, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Stella Radkoski Mang and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1959...
27 First News
Marion M. Garrity, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion M. Garrity, 98, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Victoria House Assisted Living Facility in Austintown, Ohio. Marion was born on April 8, 1924, to Hayes and Anna (Stevens/Fraley) Mayyou. On June 12, 1943, she was united in marriage...
27 First News
Thomas Curry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Curry, Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 15. A wake will be held Saturday, December 3, 11:00 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home Chapel, 10220 Guilford, Road, Jessup, MD 20794, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.
27 First News
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
27 First News
Antonia Smith Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonia Smith Morgan, 86, of 1620 Keri Drive, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12:29 a.m., at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born December 18, 1935 in Lake Providence, Lousianna, the daughter of Levi Smith...
27 First News
Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Constance was born November 25, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Flora Domascieno Pasquerilla. After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1963...
27 First News
Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62 of Burton, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton)...
27 First News
Margo Galathris, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Margo Galathris, who passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Greenbriar Nursing Home. Margo was born December 3, 1929, in France. She...
27 First News
Dennis W. Crookston, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis W. Crookston passed away Wednesday, November 16. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis W. Crookston, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Robert Lee Rexroad, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.
