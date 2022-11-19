The Adair-era of Arizona State women’s basketball almost saw its first hiccup on Sunday, but the Sun Devils prevailed in overtime 83-77 over New Mexico. “It came down to grit and toughness,” coach Natasha Adair said. “We talked about who we want to be. We want it to be relentless. We want to take pride in our defense and rebounding and we had a battle tonight on the boards.”

