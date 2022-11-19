ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houseofsparky.com

ASU Football: Amid coaching rumors, Aguano mirroring his college coach’s culture, philosophy

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Tucked in the evergreens of the Pacific Northwest and the shadows of Portland and Eugene is the most consistent college football program in the country. The Linfield Wildcats have posted 66 consecutive winning seasons, the longest such streak across any level of college football. During that span, the ‘Cats have won four national titles, three in NAIA Division II and one in NCAA Division III.
TEMPE, AZ
houseofsparky.com

ASU Women’s Basketball: Overtime thriller at New Mexico ends in 83-77 victory, winning-streak continues

The Adair-era of Arizona State women’s basketball almost saw its first hiccup on Sunday, but the Sun Devils prevailed in overtime 83-77 over New Mexico. “It came down to grit and toughness,” coach Natasha Adair said. “We talked about who we want to be. We want it to be relentless. We want to take pride in our defense and rebounding and we had a battle tonight on the boards.”
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy