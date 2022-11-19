Read full article on original website
WVU HC Neal Brown Offers ‘Not That I Know Of’ if Other Players Will Transfer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A question that had to be asked of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown based on recent events received an honest response. Towards the end of his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Brown was not only asked about the loss to Kansas State and the upcoming matchup with Oklahoma State to close the season, but the controversy over cornerback Charles Woods deciding to transfer, something that the player announced an hour before kickoff on Saturday. “Not that I know of,” Brown offered when asked about if he expects any players to sit out the game for a reason that is not due to an injury. This was about if he expects a repeat of the Woods chaos to occur again. Wide receiver Kaden Prather was also a late surprise scratch, but Brown made sure to let everyone know he was hurt. He may play this week.
Players West Virginia Football Lost to the Transfer Portal in 2022
With so much uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia program, every day that goes by could include a major decision being made or a player deciding to transfer. And now with one of the worst seasons for WVU in awhile winding down and questions looming over the future of an historic program that seen much better days, it’s necessary to keep track of players that have decided to leave in order to properly gauge what the roster will look like come kickoff of the 2023 season.
The Final Four is coming back to North Texas
The Final Four will return to Arlington and AT&T Stadium in 2030, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced Tuesday. Read more here.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Plan for Season Finale, Thoughts on NIL, Transfer Portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown goes over his team’s loss to Kansas State, what his plan is with a bowl game no longer in play for the season ending game at Oklahoma State, his thoughts on NIL and the transfer portal and much more while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Bock: PK85 Gives West Virginia First Chance to Showcase Improvements Nationally
Everyone in West Virginia’s basketball program seems to have a chip on their shoulder this year. From Bob Huggins to his new additions, it seems like everyone has something to prove. This week, the Mountaineers will have their first chance to showcase their improvements nationally at the Phil Knight...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 22
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU QB commit Sean Boyle named offensive player of the year. Around The Network. Steelers Now: George Pickens was Ejected in Steelers Loss to Bengals. Pittsburgh Sports Now: The Latest Episode of...
2023 3-Star WVU CB Commit Josiah Jackson ‘Locked In’ with Mountaineers
In the midst of uncertainty, it has to be comforting for West Virginia fans to hear a commit double down and say he’s locked in with the program no matter what. And WVU cornerback commit in the 2023 class Josiah Jackson said just that to WV Sports Now recently.
Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Returns to Alabama as Executive AD and COO
The University of Alabama announced on Monday afternoon that former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons will return to serve as the Executive AD and Chief Operating Officer. Lyons served as WVU’s Director of Athletics from 2015-22. “I want to thank Greg Byrne for this tremendous opportunity to return to...
Four-Star West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher to Visit Penn State
Rodney Gallagher will be visiting Penn State this coming weekend. The four-star West Virginia commit announced on Twitter that he will be in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan State. While a visit could just be that, this news comes as a surprise since Gallagher has been...
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
On Monday morning, WVU head coach Bob Huggins preview the Phil Knight Legacy tournament that begins on Thursday in Portland. West Virginia will take on No. 24 Purude in the first round, with the winner playing either Gonzaga or Portland State. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
Look: NCAA's Women's Final Four Location Gets Criticized
The 2023 NCAA Women's Final Four will be held in Dallas, and the NCAA announced on Monday that the event will be in San Antonio in 2029 and return to Dallas in 2031. The decision to hold three of the next nine Final Fours in the state of Texas isn't sitting well with some, given the state's strict abortion ban.
After Thanksgiving dinner, Longhorns have one more shot to earn rematch with TCU
The 55-14 blockbuster win over the Jayhawks on the road set the Longhorns up for a win-and-hope scenario to make it to the Big 12 Conference championship game set for Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium. TCU has already clinched a spot in the title game, and the Longhorns would love another crack at the Horned Frogs.
Gallery: WVU Football Seniors Play Last Game at Milan Puskar Stadium
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Football seniors took the field in Morgantown for the last time surrounded by their friends and family members Saturday before kickoff against Kansas State. The pregame festivities ended with a loss to the Wildcats 48-31 after a low scoring second half by the Mountaineers.
West Virginia Basketball Receives Vote Points in Latest AP Poll
West Virginia basketball received three vote points in the latest AP poll released on Monday afternoon. WVU sits at No. 41 amongst the voted teams in the poll. This marks the first time since Jan. 17 that West Virginia has represented in some form of the AP poll. Big 12...
The WVU Mountaineer Named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame
Instead of the Mountaineer mascot celebrating the achievements of the teams of West Virginia University, it’s time to praise the mascot herself. The National Mascot Hall of Fame has selected the WVU Mountaineer as the winner of the Inaugural Collegiate Best Live Human Mascot Award. The Mountaineer, currently being portrayed by Mary Roush, won the honor the Hall of Fame’s inaugural voting for its 2022 class.
Two Top Michigan Pledge Visited Local Schools Over Weekend
Two of Michigan’s top commits in the 2023 class, Enow Etta and Collins Acheampong, four-star DEs out of Texas and California, visited local schools on Saturday:
Argyle coach, teacher dies
Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis
Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
