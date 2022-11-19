ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frances Shelton
3d ago

it is paramount that we support our Troops & their Families wherever they are assigned-especially overseas. Accompanied Tours may or may not be available depending on the Serviceman or Woman's MOS, assignment duty & locations. To be without one's Spouse/Family is a supreme sacrifice- especially in regards to an overseas deployment. It is as taxing on the Service Personnel as it is on their Families.Accommodations like this should NOT have additional undue strain. The spouse is willing to contribute to her family in a foreign land using the skills she has acquired. The U.S. Armed Forces (with the cooperation of the last state of residency) can expedite the process for the Dependent Spouse's Unemployment status. Thank you, Mike McKnight, for sharing this story that happens more often than the general public realizes. Aide & comfort for this Soilder and his family is a two way street. Let's be there for them as they are there for us and our Freedom we so cherish. 🇺🇸

84Bravo
4d ago

She has Stopper rights overseas. When a vacancy opens, which happens often since family members transfer out, if she qualifies, she would move to the top of the list for hire. She either make sure she was coded correctly in the system or she doesn't want to work in a position she may find below her skills and abilities. I worked in three overseas positions, only one was in my wheelhouse. This is a part of being a military spouse.

64leo
4d ago

She will not win this battle Nebraska unemployment is very specific and it tells you all this when you apply.

