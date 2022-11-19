Read full article on original website
Marion M. Garrity, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion M. Garrity, 98, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Victoria House Assisted Living Facility in Austintown, Ohio. Marion was born on April 8, 1924, to Hayes and Anna (Stevens/Fraley) Mayyou. On June 12, 1943, she was united in marriage...
Dennis W. Crookston, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis W. Crookston passed away Wednesday, November 16. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis W. Crookston, please visit our floral store.
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
Doris E. May, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. May, 90, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare. She was born September 1, 1932 in Salem, a daughter of Theodore and Molly Mae (Burke) Adams. Doris was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Salem High School. Her hobbies included...
Michael Dean Buzzard, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dean Buzzard, age 29, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio. He was born February 7, 1993 to George and Paula Buzzard. He is survived by his mother, Paula (Mark) Buzzard; grandparents, Larry (Barb) Buzzard of New Springfield, Ohio and John...
Anita Louise Lamancusa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Louise Lamancusa, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at home. Anita was born on January 18, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur J. and Thelma M. Miller. On May 11, 1974, she was united in marriage to Frank A. Lamancusa...
Ruby Marie Hasley, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby M. Hasley, 94, formerly of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born on March 8, 1928 in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and...
Frederick “Jim” DeMay, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.
Margo Galathris, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Margo Galathris, who passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Greenbriar Nursing Home. Margo was born December 3, 1929, in France. She...
Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, 98, of Girard passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Amelia was born September 28, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rocco and Jessie (D’Gati) DeBonis. Millie was a remarkable woman. She raised...
Johnnie “Bubble Gum” Allen Holenchick, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Allen Holenchick “Bubble Gum,” 76, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 9, 1946, in Crystal Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Michael Carl and Ruby...
Sharon Lee Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Gregory passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 72. Sharon was born May 19, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Ralph and Fern Briggs. She was married to Robert Arden Gregory from December 20, 1968, until his passing on February 28,...
Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Constance was born November 25, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Flora Domascieno Pasquerilla. After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1963...
Charles K. Nedig, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles K. Nedig passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles K. Nedig, please visit our floral store.
Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on December 24, 1936, in Alliance, son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Irwin Hoffman. Loyal had worked as a tool...
Anita L. Sausman, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L. Sausman, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Anita was born on June 18, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Anita (Pallante) Yakotich. She worked as a long-time bookkeeper in the area and retired as...
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
Melvin Reid, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Reid, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, a son of Joseph, Sr. and Melvine Jackson Reid. Melvin graduated from South High School in 1969. He played football for South High and attended...
Nicholas Perrino, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Perrino, 88, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born August 2, 1934, in Gallo Matese, Italy, the son of Pasquale and Carmela Perrino. Nicholas came to America at the age 14. He retired...
Alma F. (Wade) Flory, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma Flory of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma F. (Wade) Flory, please visit our...
