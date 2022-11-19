MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A question that had to be asked of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown based on recent events received an honest response. Towards the end of his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Brown was not only asked about the loss to Kansas State and the upcoming matchup with Oklahoma State to close the season, but the controversy over cornerback Charles Woods deciding to transfer, something that the player announced an hour before kickoff on Saturday. “Not that I know of,” Brown offered when asked about if he expects any players to sit out the game for a reason that is not due to an injury. This was about if he expects a repeat of the Woods chaos to occur again. Wide receiver Kaden Prather was also a late surprise scratch, but Brown made sure to let everyone know he was hurt. He may play this week.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO