WVU HC Neal Brown Offers ‘Not That I Know Of’ if Other Players Will Transfer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A question that had to be asked of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown based on recent events received an honest response. Towards the end of his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Brown was not only asked about the loss to Kansas State and the upcoming matchup with Oklahoma State to close the season, but the controversy over cornerback Charles Woods deciding to transfer, something that the player announced an hour before kickoff on Saturday. “Not that I know of,” Brown offered when asked about if he expects any players to sit out the game for a reason that is not due to an injury. This was about if he expects a repeat of the Woods chaos to occur again. Wide receiver Kaden Prather was also a late surprise scratch, but Brown made sure to let everyone know he was hurt. He may play this week.
Players West Virginia Football Lost to the Transfer Portal in 2022
With so much uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia program, every day that goes by could include a major decision being made or a player deciding to transfer. And now with one of the worst seasons for WVU in awhile winding down and questions looming over the future of an historic program that seen much better days, it’s necessary to keep track of players that have decided to leave in order to properly gauge what the roster will look like come kickoff of the 2023 season.
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Evaluates QB Garrett Greene’s First Start, Talks JT Daniels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell evaluates quarterback Garrett Greene’s play from his first start in the loss to Kansas State and mentions how JT Daniels has been handling losing his starting job while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Bock: PK85 Gives West Virginia First Chance to Showcase Improvements Nationally
Everyone in West Virginia’s basketball program seems to have a chip on their shoulder this year. From Bob Huggins to his new additions, it seems like everyone has something to prove. This week, the Mountaineers will have their first chance to showcase their improvements nationally at the Phil Knight...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 23
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU is home to the Big 12 XC runner of the year. Steelers Now: Why is Diontae Johnson Being Targeted Less?. Pittsburgh Sports Now: The Latest Episode of The Pitt Stop on...
Perez, WVU await NCAA approval for transfer forward to begin practicing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been just over three weeks since former Manhattan forward Jose Perez announced he was transferring to West Virginia. Perez, voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to entering the transfer portal, is in Morgantown, and has enrolled in classes at West Virginia University for the spring semester.
Four-Star West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher to Visit Penn State
Rodney Gallagher will be visiting Penn State this coming weekend. The four-star West Virginia commit announced on Twitter that he will be in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan State. While a visit could just be that, this news comes as a surprise since Gallagher has been...
Neal Brown Names Starting QB for Oklahoma State Game
A decision has been made at quarterback.
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout
The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
2023 3-Star WVU CB Commit Josiah Jackson ‘Locked In’ with Mountaineers
In the midst of uncertainty, it has to be comforting for West Virginia fans to hear a commit double down and say he’s locked in with the program no matter what. And WVU cornerback commit in the 2023 class Josiah Jackson said just that to WV Sports Now recently.
Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
WVSN’s Ethan Bock Heads to Portland This Week for PK85 Coverage
This week WVSN‘s Ethan Bock will head to Portland, Oregon for the PK85 events as West Virginia will participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Follow Ethan on Twitter for front seat coverage throughout the week’s tournament. West Virginia will take on No. 24 Purdue in the first...
West Virginia pulls off sweep in home opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
Gallery: WVU Football Seniors Play Last Game at Milan Puskar Stadium
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Football seniors took the field in Morgantown for the last time surrounded by their friends and family members Saturday before kickoff against Kansas State. The pregame festivities ended with a loss to the Wildcats 48-31 after a low scoring second half by the Mountaineers.
Stevenson Believes WVU Can Return from PK85 Tournament & as a 'Top Five' Team
Can the Mountaineers put together a massive week in Oregon?
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
West Virginia Basketball Receives Vote Points in Latest AP Poll
West Virginia basketball received three vote points in the latest AP poll released on Monday afternoon. WVU sits at No. 41 amongst the voted teams in the poll. This marks the first time since Jan. 17 that West Virginia has represented in some form of the AP poll. Big 12...
Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia
Who will West Virginia hire as its next athletic director?
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Appalachian State
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and Madisen Smith spoke after the Mountaineers win over App State on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Quick Hits: PK85, What Needs to Improve, Getting Perez Acclimated + More
WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins met with the media Monday morning.
