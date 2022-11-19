ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: Jersey City woman charged with hindering Hoboken murder investigation

A Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering a Hoboken murder investigation for providing false information to law enforcement, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, is charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, Suarez said in a statement. She was arrested on Saturday, November 19th...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Man Convicted In Deadly Bar Fight

A Union County jury voted to convict an Elizabeth man who killed a 28-year-old during a 2019 bar fight, authorities announced. Laquan McCall, 31, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault on Friday, Nov. 18 after three days of jury deliberation, county Prosecutor William A. Daniel said in a statement.
ELIZABETH, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Mourns Unexpected Passing of Another Police Officer

For the second time in the past several weeks, the City of Bayonne is mourning the unexpected death of a member of its Police Department. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced in a Facebook post last night that Sergeant Robert Skalski passed away in his home on Monday morning. “Sadly, I must...
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Hoboken have announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a September murder in the city. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man on November 19, 2022, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia. Deon Williams was charged with murder and weapons charges after he was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. According to police, the Hoboken The post Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

The Turnpike fiasco just got twice as bad | Editorial

The Turnpike Authority is sprinting toward a $10.6 billion plan to rebuild and widen the 8-mile stretch known as the Hudson County Extension, which will add multiple lanes of traffic from the Newark Bay Bridge to the dreaded bottleneck resting at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel. That presents a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Police Department promotes 15 sergeants, 47 lieutenants, & 21 captains

The Jersey City Police Department promoted 83 officers at a City Hall ceremony this morning 15 sergeants, 47 lieutenants, and 21 captains. “From the start, we have taken our public safety goals to the next level by prioritizing diversity recruitment,” Mayor Steven Fulop, who has overseen the promotions of over 470 officers since he took office in 2013, said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

