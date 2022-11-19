Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mugged by CD Sellers Near Bryant ParkBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken police officer sustains minor injury after disorderly person resists arrest
A Hoboken police officer sustained a minor injury on Sunday after a disorderly person resisted arrest, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Darian Veliu, 24, of Elmwood Park, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on November 20th, Mecka said in a statement. On that date, Veliu was arrested...
News 12
Paterson man suing city, police department over caught-on-camera beating
A Paterson man is filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department after being beaten by officers in a 2020 incident that was caught on camera. Osamah Alsaidi says he was approached and suddenly beaten by city police officers as he walked along Madison Avenue. Alsaidi, who is...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City woman charged with hindering Hoboken murder investigation
A Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering a Hoboken murder investigation for providing false information to law enforcement, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, is charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, Suarez said in a statement. She was arrested on Saturday, November 19th...
GOTCHA! Porch Pirate Pinched After Pilfering Package, Rochelle Park Police Say
Porch pirating is in full swing as Christmas draws nearer, say Rochelle Park police who worked with their colleagues in Essex County to nab a suspect from South Jersey. A doorbell camera at a West Oldis Street home captured images of 21-year-old Leandro Malara of Gloucester City snatching a package, Lt. James M. DePreta said.
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Unruly Patron Arrested at Porta; Man Seen Damaging Home Surveillance Camera
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. November 16, 2022 (Claremont Avenue): The complainant reported that several packages that had been delivered to his home were stolen. Surveillance depicts a female wearing a black hat and a surgical mask removing the packages. Motor Vehicle Crime.
Off-duty D.C. police officer’s SUV carjacked in N.J. city, authorities say
An SUV belonging to an off-duty, Washington, D.C., police officer was stolen in a carjacking in Union County on Monday, along with the officer’s identification and badge, authorities said. The early morning carjacking occurred in Elizabeth, although a city spokeswoman did not say where the crime occurred. The vehicle...
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
Trio Charged After Officers Find Handgun In Vehicle In Bethpage, Police Say
Three men are facing weapons charges after police reported they were found in possession of a handgun on Long Island. The incident happened in Bethpage at about 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers were conducting an investigation in the parking lot of 432...
Driver loses control, crashes into cars after being shot in the Bronx
An investigation is underway after a man inside a car was shot in the back before driving off and crashing into multiple vehicles Monday night.
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
Stolen Car Thief Bails, Caught After Consecutive Crashes On PIP Near GWB
A stolen car thief was caught by Palisades Interstate Parkway police after back-to-back crashes near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said. Mario Rodriguez, 21, of the Bronx was captured as he and a companion ran from the scene of the second early-morning crash in Fort Lee, PIP Police Lt. Raymond Walter said.
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
N.J. town’s cops attacked lawyer who argued with Uber driver, lawsuit says
A federal judge last week ordered the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to turn over internal affairs documents to to a man who filed suit alleging he was attacked by police after he got into an argument with an Uber driver three years ago. Attorney Timothy Alexander, a civil rights...
ucnj.org
Bloomfield man convicted in 2019 Clark carjacking and attempted murder
A Union County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a man who assaulted a Lyft driver and a passenger before carjacking the vehicle in April of 2019, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced today. Farrakhan Howard, 30, of Bloomfield, was found guilty on Wednesday on one count each...
Elizabeth Man Convicted In Deadly Bar Fight
A Union County jury voted to convict an Elizabeth man who killed a 28-year-old during a 2019 bar fight, authorities announced. Laquan McCall, 31, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault on Friday, Nov. 18 after three days of jury deliberation, county Prosecutor William A. Daniel said in a statement.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Mourns Unexpected Passing of Another Police Officer
For the second time in the past several weeks, the City of Bayonne is mourning the unexpected death of a member of its Police Department. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced in a Facebook post last night that Sergeant Robert Skalski passed away in his home on Monday morning. “Sadly, I must...
Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Hoboken have announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a September murder in the city. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man on November 19, 2022, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia. Deon Williams was charged with murder and weapons charges after he was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. According to police, the Hoboken The post Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Turnpike fiasco just got twice as bad | Editorial
The Turnpike Authority is sprinting toward a $10.6 billion plan to rebuild and widen the 8-mile stretch known as the Hudson County Extension, which will add multiple lanes of traffic from the Newark Bay Bridge to the dreaded bottleneck resting at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel. That presents a...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Police Department promotes 15 sergeants, 47 lieutenants, & 21 captains
The Jersey City Police Department promoted 83 officers at a City Hall ceremony this morning 15 sergeants, 47 lieutenants, and 21 captains. “From the start, we have taken our public safety goals to the next level by prioritizing diversity recruitment,” Mayor Steven Fulop, who has overseen the promotions of over 470 officers since he took office in 2013, said in a statement.
