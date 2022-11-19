ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

kjzz.org

Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway

The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thanksgiving traffic expected to pick up for drivers across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving travel is back in Arizona. It’s one of the busiest holidays for driving, and this year will be no different. AAA estimates that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase over 2021. “You know, always pack your patience before your trip and if something goes wrong, try to keep a cool head. You know, pull off the road to a safe area so you can make a phone call or change your tire or whatever needs to be addressed in a safe area away from traffic,” said an Garin Groff, ADOT spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Serious crash leaves 3 dead, 3 children hurt in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a crash last night in Peoria. Around 9 p.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to a crash at 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Ave. when it crashed into an eastbound Mazda van turning left to head north.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said. Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after reported road rage shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot during a reported road rage incident Sunday afternoon in Mesa. Mesa police officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened near Dobson and Southern Roads in Mesa around 12:30 p.m. There, they found a man later identified as 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon. Goodyear police responded to the area of Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road for the report of a two car crash. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, where they later died from their injuries. A person from the second car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead, multiple injured in Avondale shooting; suspect arrested

PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale on Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first-degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BUCKEYE, AZ

