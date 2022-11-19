PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving travel is back in Arizona. It’s one of the busiest holidays for driving, and this year will be no different. AAA estimates that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase over 2021. “You know, always pack your patience before your trip and if something goes wrong, try to keep a cool head. You know, pull off the road to a safe area so you can make a phone call or change your tire or whatever needs to be addressed in a safe area away from traffic,” said an Garin Groff, ADOT spokesperson.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO