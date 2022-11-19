Read full article on original website
Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway
The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
AZFamily
Thanksgiving traffic expected to pick up for drivers across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving travel is back in Arizona. It’s one of the busiest holidays for driving, and this year will be no different. AAA estimates that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase over 2021. “You know, always pack your patience before your trip and if something goes wrong, try to keep a cool head. You know, pull off the road to a safe area so you can make a phone call or change your tire or whatever needs to be addressed in a safe area away from traffic,” said an Garin Groff, ADOT spokesperson.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Goodyear (Goodyear, AZ)
The Goodyear Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred in Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road in the afternoon. The officers reported two people from one of the involved vehicles were taken to the hospital in extremely critical conditions. They later succumbed to their injuries.
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
AZFamily
Serious crash leaves 3 dead, 3 children hurt in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a crash last night in Peoria. Around 9 p.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to a crash at 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Ave. when it crashed into an eastbound Mazda van turning left to head north.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex
AZFamily
Man dead after reported road rage shooting in Mesa
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
AZFamily
2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Goodyear
12news.com
Arrest made in 2021 road rage incident in Phoenix
A mother of three was shot and killed in a suspected road rage shooting in Phoenix. Nearly a year later an arrest was made in another state.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The accident occurred near the 40th Street off-ramp of Interstate 10. The officials have reported that there was one person killed in the collision.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman fired at vehicles traveling on an Arizona interstate on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Interstate 10 in Avondale at about 1 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police said the suspect shot...
AZFamily
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
KTAR.com
PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale on Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first-degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
AZFamily
1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale
AZFamily
Family pleading for help finding shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
